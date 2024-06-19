Ashcraft, Feigl Lead Indians in Shutout of I-Cubs
June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Behind Braxton Ashcraft's first start at Victory Field, Brady Feigl's dominance with runners in scoring position and Brent Honeywell's ninth-inning save, the Indianapolis Indians shut out the Iowa Cubs 2-0 on Wednesday night.
Ashcraft, making his second Triple-A start for Indianapolis (31-38), cruised through his first four innings with just three hits, one walk and four strikeouts before taking to the mound for the top of the fifth. Back-to-back leadoff walks and an error by second baseman Andrés Alvarez loaded the bases, but a heads up play by shortstop Liover Peguero nabbed the go-ahead run at the plate on a fielder's choice.
Feigl then entered the game and recorded the next two outs on eight total pitches, closing out Ashcraft's line as a scoreless outing. The dominance from the pitching staff continued from there, with Feigl, Ryder Ryan, Ben Heller (W, 2-1) and Honeywell (S, 6) combining for the final four frames.
Scoreless through seven and a half innings, the Indians offense broke through for its second win over the I-Cubs (31-40) this series. With two batters on and one out after Alvarez was caught stretching a double into a triple, second baseman Chase Strumpf dropped the ball on a fielder's choice and Liover Peguero raced home as the go-ahead run. A wild pitch with the bases juiced then plated Malcom Nuñez.
Kyle McGowin and Riley Martin combined for 11 strikeouts and 7.0 shutout innings to begin the game. Michael Arias (L, 1-1) recorded two outs in the eighth before being relieved by Edwin Escobar.
The Indians and I-Cubs continue their six-game series at Victory Field on Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Jake Woodford (1-3, 5.01) is set to take the mound for Indy while Iowa has yet to name a starter.
