Sounds Snap Losing Streak in Debut as Elite Giants
June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - While making their debut as the Elite Giants to pay homage to one of Nashville's Negro League teams, the Nashville Sounds (36-35) put away the Durham Bulls (34-37), 9-4, on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.
Scoreless through two, Nashville got on the board first in the third. After Francisco Mejía and Garrett Mitchell singled earlier in the inning, Owen Miller reached on a fielding error to bring home Mejía as the game's first run. Capitalizing on the free run, Isaac Collins smacked a triple to the center field wall, splitting the outfielders and making it a 3-0 game.
The Bulls would get within a run in the fifth inning, but that's as close as the visitors would get. Miller plated a couple with a two-run double that bounced out of the infield and down the right field line in the fifth. Wes Clarke then hit one to the deepest part of the park that bounced on the warning track and over the wall for a ground-rule double, bringing home Miller and making it 6-2 halfway through.
Taylor Clarke struck out a season-high six batters through 4.2 innings in the start. He allowed a pair of runs (both earned) on five hits and two walks. Kevin Herget (4-0) got the win in relief, working 2.1 two-run innings. Tyler Woessner pitched his way into trouble by walking three in the eighth, but Ryan Middendorf (S, 3) got a double play, then retired the side in the ninth for the five-out save.
Mejía led the Elite Giants offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Miller and Collins also added multiple RBI in the effort. Wes Clarke extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double. Nashville outhit their opponents 10-9 and left just five on base.
Durham's leadoff hitter, Kameron Misner, clubbed a pair of solo home runs. Tyler Alexander (0-2) took the loss, though just three of his six runs allowed were earned over five innings.
The Sounds look to take control of the series tomorrow night. Left-hander DL Hall (0-0, 4.91) will make a start on MLB rehab assignment from Milwaukee. He'll face right-hander Shane Baz (2-3, 4.60). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. in Hit City.
Post-Game Notes
Garrett Mitchell singled and stole a base. Appearing in his fifth game on rehab assignment, the outfielder is batting .227 (5-for-22) with two home runs, four RBI and two stolen bases.
Francisco Mejía (3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R) broke out of an 0-for-11 slump with a three-hit performance. The Switch hitter is batting .349 (15-for-43) with 10 RBI in 11 June games.
Wes Clarke (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) extended his hitting streak to 12 games. It's the longest hitting streak by any Sounds player this season. He's batting .265 (13-for-49) with five extra-base hits, nine RBI and a .782 OPS since the streak began on June 4.
