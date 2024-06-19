RailRiders Blow Open Game in Second Inning

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 8-2 Wednesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders' seven-run second and Will Warren's quality start helped SWB win the second game of their homestand against the Blue Jays affiliate.

Warren, the #7 Yankees' Prospect, worked out of a jam in the top of the first. After a walk and a single that put runners on the corners, Warren ended the threat by striking out Max McDowell. In the bottom half of the frame, #20 prospect Agustín Ramírez knocked a base hit in his Triple-A debut.

Warren continued to set the tone in the top of the second. Will Robertson singled but the bases were successfully cleared when Phil Clarke hit into a 4-6-3 double play. With two outs, Cam Eden singled but Michael Turconi struck out, giving Warren consecutive innings with a punch out.

The RailRiders plated seven runs against Bison starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez in the second. Carlos Narvaez walked to lead off the inning and Jose Rojas followed with a 108.9 mph single to left. Narvaez scored as Oscar González reached safely on an error for the first run of the game. After Taylor Trammell walked to load the bases, Rojas crossed the plate on a Jeter Downs sacrifice fly. Oswald Peraza continued the scoring with an RBI hit of his own. With runners on the corners, Jorbit Vivas doubled to give SWB a 5-0 advantage. T.J. Rumfield chased Sanchez from the game with his sixth homer of the year, a 400-foot two-run blast to add two more to the tally.

Robertson put the Bisons on the board to end the shutout bid with a solo home run in the top of the fourth, making it 7-1.

Downs countered in the bottom of the fifth and extended the lead to 8-1 with his ninth homer of the season, a 382-foot shot to left.

In the top of the sixth, Riley Tirotta sent a ball over the wall to make it 8-2. After Robertson walked, Warren again ended a frame with a strikeout by fanning Buffalo's Clarke.

Warren (W, 5-4) pitched 6.0 innings giving two runs on seven hits and striking out six. Jesus Liranzo worked 2.0 innings of relief allowing just one hit. Yankees #24 prospect Jack Neely pitched a clean frame in his Triple-A debut. For the Bisons, Sanchez (L, 2-4) tossed 1.2 innings surrendering seven runs on five hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Buffalo on Thursday night with first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 42-29

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.