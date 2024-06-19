Late Jacksonville Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss
June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp mounted a ninth inning rally but fell just short in a 3-2 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.
Trailing 3-0 in the ninth, Jacksonville (32-38) battled back against Memphis (36-34) reliever Kolton Ingram. Victor Mesa Jr. started the inning with a double and went to third on a groundout from Griffin Conine. Jonah Bride drove in Mesa Jr. with a base hit, cutting the deficit to 3-1. After a fly out, Tristan Gray drew a walk, pushing Bride up to second. Jhonny Pereda knocked a base hit, scoring Gray from second pulling the Jumbo Shrimp to within one. With runners on first and second, Jonathan Davis walked to load the bases but a fielder's choice in the next at-bat ended Jacksonville's threat.
For the second consecutive game, the Redbirds took the initial lead in the bottom of the first. Thomas Saggese led off the inning with a long double against Jumbo Shrimp starter Edward Cabrera (L, 0-1). A wild pitch coupled with a ground ball from Willson Contreras plated Saggese as the first run of the game, giving Memphis an early 1-0 lead.
The Redbirds added to their lead in the third inning. Alfonso Rivas started the frame with a walk. He advanced to second on a wild pitch two batters later and then scored on a throwing error that allowed Saggese to reach base.
Memphis kept their two-run lead through most of the contest before adding a third run in the bottom of the eighth. Jared Young (8) started the inning with a long solo shot to increase the lead to 3-0.
Jacksonville and Memphis continue the series Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park. The Jumbo Shrimp will hand the ball to RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 6.46 ERA) and the Redbirds will counter with LHP Zack Thompson (2-2, 3.86 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Late Jacksonville Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Graceffo Tosses Five Scoreless Innings in Win Over Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Louisville Falls 7-1 Against Homer Happy Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Snap Losing Streak in Debut as Elite Giants - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Fall in Nashville, 9-4 - Durham Bulls
- Ashcraft, Feigl Lead Indians in Shutout of I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Shut Out Against Indians - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Offense Explodes in 10-4 Win Over Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Buddy Kennedy Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Top Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Surges to Resilient 8-2 Win Over Rochester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 9-3 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Sink the Stripers on Wednesday, 9-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Unable to Solve Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Again on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blow Open Game in Second Inning - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Falls Short In 4-3 Loss To Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- June 19 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Eight Is Great, Saints Come from Behind for Franchise Record Tying Eighth Straight Win, 8-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Saints 7-8 Despite Strong Performances from Several Players - Toledo Mud Hens
- Marlins' Cabrera to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - June 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dozens of Worcester Little Leaguers PLAY BALL with WooSox, Bravehearts - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Looking Back at the Great Negro League Players That Played in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Homestand Begins with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks on June 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Snaps Red Wings Four-Game Win Streak - Rochester Red Wings
- Chick-fil-A Added as New Vendor at NBT Bank Stadium for Syracuse Mets Games - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Late Jacksonville Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss
- Marlins' Cabrera to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp
- Jacksonville Takes Opening Game in Memphis 7-4
- Marlins Send Hoeing to Jacksonville to Begin Rehab Assignment
- Jacksonville Earns Series Split with 5-0 Win over Indianapolis