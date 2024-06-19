I-Cubs Shut Out Against Indians

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (31-40) tallied seven hits against the Indianapolis Indians (31-38) on Wednesday night but were unable to get any runs across the plate and fell by a score of 2-0.

The offense was hard to come by for the I-Cubs and Indians as Iowa starter Kyle McGowin and the Indianapolis combination of Braxton Ashcraft and Brady Feigl held the bats relatively in check with a scoreless game after five innings.

The scoreless tie was finally broken in the bottom of the eighth with the Indians scoring two runs. The first run scored off an error by Iowa and the second run scored was due to a wild pitch while the bases were loaded.

Iowa then lined into a double play and ended the contest on a groundout to drop its second consecutive game to open the series against Indianapolis.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Moises Ballesteros led the Iowa offense going 3-for-4 at the plate.

- Kyle McGowin finished with a final line of 5.0 scoreless innings with five hits allowed, seven strikeouts, and no walks.

- Riley Martin tossed two scoreless, hitless innings in relief.

- Tonight marked the third time Iowa has been shutout in a game this season.

Iowa and Indianapolis will continue their six-game series with game three tomorrow. First pitch from Victory Field is slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.