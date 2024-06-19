I-Cubs Shut Out Against Indians
June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (31-40) tallied seven hits against the Indianapolis Indians (31-38) on Wednesday night but were unable to get any runs across the plate and fell by a score of 2-0.
The offense was hard to come by for the I-Cubs and Indians as Iowa starter Kyle McGowin and the Indianapolis combination of Braxton Ashcraft and Brady Feigl held the bats relatively in check with a scoreless game after five innings.
The scoreless tie was finally broken in the bottom of the eighth with the Indians scoring two runs. The first run scored off an error by Iowa and the second run scored was due to a wild pitch while the bases were loaded.
Iowa then lined into a double play and ended the contest on a groundout to drop its second consecutive game to open the series against Indianapolis.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Moises Ballesteros led the Iowa offense going 3-for-4 at the plate.
- Kyle McGowin finished with a final line of 5.0 scoreless innings with five hits allowed, seven strikeouts, and no walks.
- Riley Martin tossed two scoreless, hitless innings in relief.
- Tonight marked the third time Iowa has been shutout in a game this season.
Iowa and Indianapolis will continue their six-game series with game three tomorrow. First pitch from Victory Field is slated for 6:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 19, 2024
- Sounds Snap Losing Streak in Debut as Elite Giants - Nashville Sounds
- Bulls Fall in Nashville, 9-4 - Durham Bulls
- Ashcraft, Feigl Lead Indians in Shutout of I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Shut Out Against Indians - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Offense Explodes in 10-4 Win Over Columbus - Worcester Red Sox
- Buddy Kennedy Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Top Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Surges to Resilient 8-2 Win Over Rochester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Stripers Fall Behind Early in 9-3 Loss at Charlotte - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Sink the Stripers on Wednesday, 9-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Bisons Unable to Solve Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Again on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Blow Open Game in Second Inning - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Norfolk Falls Short In 4-3 Loss To Lehigh Valley - Norfolk Tides
- June 19 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Eight Is Great, Saints Come from Behind for Franchise Record Tying Eighth Straight Win, 8-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Mud Hens Fall to Saints 7-8 Despite Strong Performances from Several Players - Toledo Mud Hens
- Marlins' Cabrera to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - June 19 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dozens of Worcester Little Leaguers PLAY BALL with WooSox, Bravehearts - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Looking Back at the Great Negro League Players That Played in Buffalo - Buffalo Bisons
- Bisons Homestand Begins with Irish Festival Night, Fireworks on June 25 - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Snaps Red Wings Four-Game Win Streak - Rochester Red Wings
- Chick-fil-A Added as New Vendor at NBT Bank Stadium for Syracuse Mets Games - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.