Syracuse Snaps Red Wings Four-Game Win Streak

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Coming into the series opener with four consecutive victories, the Rochester Red Wings dropped their Tuesday night matchup against the Syracuse Mets, 12-2. C Riley Adams launched his fourth homer of the year with Rochester, and 1B Juan Yepez picked up three singles to pace the offense. RHP Robert Gsellman turned in 2.1 scoreless innings in relief and has allowed only two earned in 9.0 innings pitched across four appearances against the Mets this season.

Syracuse got the scoring started in the bottom of the second. DH Mike Brosseau worked a one-out walk, and the next at-bat, LF Rhylan Thomas, crushed a double into the right field corner. Brosseau hurried around the bases to score from first to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead. 2B Pablo Reyes then made it two hits in a row, dribbling a grounder by the second baseman for a single. Thomas scored from second without a throw to extend the Mets' lead to two. CF Luisangel Acuña and SS Rylan Bannon worked back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases for 3B Brett Baty. The former Mets top prospect made it three walks in a row when he left a 3-2 fastball upstairs, making it 3-0 Syracuse. After a pitching change, 1B Luke Ritter worked a five-pitch walk of his own, extending the two-out walk streak to four and pushing the Syracuse lead to four.

The Red Wings mustered a response in the top half of the fourth. With two outs, Riley Adams beat out a ground ball to third base to give the Wings their third hit of the night. Then, Juan Yepez pounded a single through the left side to keep the inning alive, and 2B Jackson Cluff completed the two-out rally with the third straight single of the inning. Adams hustled home from second to put Rochester on the board, 4-1.

RF Ben Gamel and Mike Brosseau started off the Syracuse half of the fifth with back-to-back singles. After a fly-out, Pablo Reyes roped a double into the right-center field gap for his third hit of the game. Gamel scored from second to make it 5-1, but an excellent relay from Rochester cut down Brosseau at the plate to stop Syracuse from extending the lead even further.

Rochester answered immediately in the sixth, as Riley Adams deposited a 1-2 slider 362 feet into the Mets bullpen in left-center field, making it 5-2. This was the catcher's fourth home run of the season with Rochester, the most on the team since he was optioned to the Triple-A on June 4.

The Mets took that run right back when Rylan Bannon led off the bottom of the sixth by crushing a solo home run 407 feet to straight-away center, extending the lead back to four. The inning did not stop there as one batter later, Luke Ritter lined a single into shallow center field and Ben Gamel worked a walk to put runners on first and second. Rhylan Thomas gave the Mets their fourth hit of the inning after hustling out an infield single to load the bases. Pablo Reyes roped his third single of the night into right field, pushing Ritter in from third and Gamel from second to give Syracuse an 8-2 lead.

Syracuse added on to their lead in the bottom half of the eighth. Mike Brosseau and Ben Gamel started off the inning with back-to-back singles. They advanced to second and third on a Rhylan Thomas groundout and with two outs, Pablo Reyes squeezed a grounder inside of the third base bag for his second double and sixth hit of the night. Gamel trotted home from third, and Brosseau scored from second, making it 10-2 Mets. C Hayden Senger was then hit by a pitch, and Luisangel Acuña beat out an infield single to load the bases for Rylan Bannon. The Met grounded his second hit of the night through the left side of the infield for the third two-out hit of the inning for Syracuse. Reyes scored easily from third and Senger followed to extend the Syracuse lead to 10.

Rochester went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth, dropping the series opener 12-2.

LHP Andrew Alvarez made his third Triple-A start for Rochester in the series opener. The southpaw allowed four earned runs across 1.2 innings on two hits while walking four and striking out one. Robert Gsellman was called upon with two outs in the second inning. The California native spun 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out one and walking two. Gsellman gave way to RHP Eduardo Salazar for his first appearance with Rochester this season. The right-hander logged 1.0 inning and allowed one earned on three hits. RHP Nash Walters was the third Rochester arm out of the bullpen. The Texas native surrendered three earned runs over 1.0 inning of his own, allowing four hits while striking out one and walking one. RHP Luis Reyes got the ball in the bottom of the seventh for the Red Wings. The flamethrower allowed four earned runs across 2.0 innings on five hits and a strikeout.

The Diamond Pro Player of the game is C Riley Adams. The 2017 MLB Draft pick by Toronto homered for the fourth time in 11 games with Rochester this season, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. Since joining Rochester on June 4, Adams leads the team with a .366 batting average (15-for-41), four home runs, a .595 slugging percentage and 1.024 OPS, and 22 total bases.

Rochester looks to even the series at one game-a-piece tomorrow night. RHP Thaddeus Ward will toe the rubber for Rochester against Mets RHP Mike Vasil, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

