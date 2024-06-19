Buddy Kennedy Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Top Tides

Allentown, PA - For the second straight night, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-38) had a hitter with a multi-homer game as Buddy Kennedy went yard twice to lead a 4-3 win over the Norfolk Tides (35-36) on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Kennedy hit his first homer of the game in the first inning following a Ruben Cardenas single for a two-run shot.

He followed that up by going yard again with two outs in the third, his third homer of the year with the 'Pigs.

Weston Wilson walked to begin the fourth and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jordan Luplow then drove him in with a single to make it 4-0.

Norfolk chipped away at the deficit, scoring once in the fifth on an Anthony Servideo solo homer, his first of the year, and then twice in the second on a Daniel Johnson RBI single and Maverick Handley sacrifice fly.

The 'Pigs bullpen held serve down the stretch however, as Taylor Lehman fired a scoreless eighth before Tyler Gilbert (S, 1) closed it out in the ninth with a scoreless inning, striking out two while working around a hit.

Kolby Allard (1-5) earned the win for the 'Pigs in relief, working five innings while allowing three runs on four hits, walking two and striking out six.

Chayce McDermott (2-5) suffered the loss for Norfolk, allowing four runs on five hits and walks, striking out eight in 5.2 frames.

The 'Pigs and Tides continue their series on Thrusday, June 20 at Coca-Cola Park. Ricardo Pinto (1-1, 4.60) goes for Lehigh Valley while Norfolk hands the ball to Brandon Young (2-0, 3.71).

