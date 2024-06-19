Louisville Falls 7-1 Against Homer Happy Omaha

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Louisville lineup fell flat in game two of their six-game set against Omaha, losing 7-1 on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

The loss extended the Bats season-long hitting streak to nine games and dropped Louisville two games below .500 at 34-36.

The Storm Chasers claimed an early lead in the bottom of the first. Michael Massey singled and Devin Mann followed up with a homer to left-center, putting Omaha ahead 2-0.

Louisville put two runners on in the top of the second thanks to singles from both P.J. Higgins and Hernán Pérez against Chasers starter Kris Bubic, but both runners were ultimately stranded.

Omaha strengthened its lead in the bottom half of the frame with a solo longball by Tyler Gentry. The Storm Chasers scored again in the bottom of the third, capitalizing on a walk and hit by pitch. Nick Pratto then smacked a three-run longball, stretching Omaha's advantage to 6-0.

The Bats fought back in the top of the fourth, starting with a leadoff single from Noelvi Marte. After Higgins drew a walk and Marte stole third, Pérez knocked a line drive into left to put Louisville on the board at 6-1.

The Storm Chasers gained a run on a wild pitch by reliever Christian Roa in the bottom of the seventh, bringing the tally to 7-1. Omaha attempted to score again but left fielder Blake Dunn threw out the runner at home as part of a flyball double play to prevent further damage.

Though Pérez drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth, the Louisville lineup was unable to bring him home, dropping game two with a final score of 7-1.

Bats starter Connor Phillips (L, 2-6) allowed six earned runs and recorded four strikeouts in four innings of work, getting tagged with the loss for his fourth consecutive start. Righty Christian Roa took over in the fifth and gave up just one earned run in three frames.

Offensively, Pérez recorded his second straight two-hit game and drove in the only run to lead the way at the plate.

Louisville (34-36) and Omaha (49-20) will meet again tomorrow night, Thursday, June 20 for game three of the series. With a first pitch of 8:05 p.m., Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

