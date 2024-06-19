Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 19 at Syracuse

June 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (36-32) vs. Syracuse Mets (43-26)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-3, 6.92) vs. RHP Mike Vasil (2-4, 7.08)

TUESDAY TERRORS: Coming into the series opener with four consecutive victories, the Rochester Red Wings dropped their Tuesday night matchup against the Syracuse Mets, 12-2...C RILEY ADAMS launched his fourth homer of the year with Rochester, and 1B JUAN YEPEZ picked up three singles to pace the offense...RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN turned in 2.1 scoreless innings in relief and has allowed only two earned in 9.0 innings pitched across four appearances against the Mets this season...RHP THADDEUS WARD takes the ball for the Red Wings tonight as Rochester looks to even the series against Mets RHP Mike Vasil.

JUANDERFUL : DH JUAN YEPEZ turned in his third three-hit game of the season last night, going 3-for-4 to extend his hit streak to three games and on-base to four...Yepez is currently hitting .333 (5-for-15) in his last four games since 6/14...three three-hit games match his 2023 total, which he accomplished in 114 games...

This marks Yepez's 15th multi-hit performance of the year, which is tied for second most on the team with 2B DARREN BAKER behind only LF JAMES WOOD (16).

WELCOME ABOARD! : CF DYLAN CREWS joined Rochester last night to make his Triple-A debut...after going 2nd overall to the Nationals in 2023, Crews is the highest-drafted position player to be selected by a Rochester parent club and play for the Red Wings before making his MLB debut since the Amateur Draft was established in 1965.

RILIN' 'EM UP! : C RILEY ADAMS homered for the fourth time in 11 games with Rochester this season, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored last night...since joining Rochester on June 4, Adams leads the team with a .366 batting average (15-for-41), four home runs, a .595 slugging percentage, 1.024 OPS, and 22 total bases.

BOB THE BUILDER: RHP ROBERT GSELLMAN pitched another scoreless inning against the Syracuse Mets last night, allowing two hits while striking out one and walking two...this season against the Mets' top affiliate, the right-hander has a 2.00 ERA (2 ER/9 IP) across four appearances.

IT'S WOOD TO BE BACK: LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 30 games with a walk, finishing 0-for-2 with a walk...this is the longest on-base streak by any player in the International League this season and the longest by a Red Wing since Josh Palacios reached in 31-straight from 6/19-7/30 in 2022.

