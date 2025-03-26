"Girls Who Play Sports Become Women Who Lead": WooSox to Celebrate Fourth Annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" Sat., April 12

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will celebrate their fourth annual "UniBank Women in Sports Day" at Polar Park on Saturday, April 12, before the team hosts the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) at 4:05 p.m.

The WooSox will host a free noontime luncheon on the third-floor club at Polar Park. Renowned ballpark designer Janet Marie Smith will provide the keynote address. The future Hall of Famer, who, together with the late Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, revolutionized ballpark design and revitalized downtowns, will speak about her creations, including Oriole Park at Camden Yards, saving Fenway Park, renovating Dodger Stadium, and inventing Polar Park.

Fans can also meet women of the WooSox Front Office, many of whom were captains of their college sports teams. Fans do not need a ticket to the game to attend the event. Groups larger than 15 can reach Group Events Manager Lauren Dutton at [email protected].

The event will be taped for telecast on NESN several times throughout April and May.

At various stations in the DCU Club, fans will learn what various WooSox executives do, as well as what qualities are required in their respective roles. Station leaders come from all over the country and represent different sports and colleges:

Executive Vice President/General Manager Brooke Cooper, who hails from Woonsocket, RI, was a two-time state champion in high school and captain of her basketball team at Franklin Pierce University.

Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill, from Cleveland, OH, was captain of her softball team at Oberlin College.

Coordinator of Public Relations & Community Relations Katie Siegle, who is from New Milford, CT, was president of her club field hockey program at the University of Rhode Island.

All three have earned their master's degrees.

Manager of Community Relations & the WooSox Foundation Emerson White hails from Lexington, KY, and was captain of her volleyball team at Brandeis University.

Coordinator of Administration & Fan Relations Alex Dumais, a native of Houston, TX, was captain of her soccer team at Assumption University.

Polar Park Events Associate Ayden Chanin, from Phoenix, AZ, was captain of her swimming & diving team at the College of the Holy Cross. She is expected to receive her master's degree from Boston University in May.

The WooSox will also be joined by NESN's Director of Original Content, Justine Pouravelis, a Division III All-American basketball player at Bowdoin College. The four-time Emmy Award-winning producer was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Additionally, fans can experience being "interviewed" by Natalie Noury, the WooSox' sideline reporter who also covers Professional Women's Hockey League games for NESN.

After the DCU Club event, and before the 4:05 p.m. game, fans can network with WooSox Front Office members at a "cocktail hour" in the brand-new Royal Wooters Club, where team photographers Ashley Green and Tayla Bolduc will take professional headshots.

"On each stop of their shared baseball journey, Larry Lucchino and Dr. Charles Steinberg elevated smart and capable women, even if no woman had ever held the position in question, and despite the pushback they sometimes received from other male colleagues," said Director of Public Relations & Community Relations Alexis Dill. "Today, nearly half of our WooSox Front Office comprises women, and we are led by a woman whose character is so inspiring that we all try to emulate her--that's Brooke Cooper.

"It fills me with pride to be on a team of so many intelligent, strong, confident, and kind women. The women of the WooSox are a united front who have each other's backs, and we seek to show girls and young women that not only is there a place for them in the sports business, but there is a place for their friends, too, and we are all better when we lift others up while we climb."

The first 150 fans who purchase tickets to the April 12 game using the special FEVO link (gofevo.com/event/unibankwomen) receive a "Girls Who Play Sports Become Women Who Lead" shirt, designed by WooSox Director of Graphic Design Courtney Cowsill.

After the game, fans can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field.

The WooSox open their fifth season at Polar Park this Friday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m., against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets).

