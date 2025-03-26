2025 Break Camp Roster for Tides Announced by Orioles

March 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







The Baltimore Orioles and the Norfolk Tides today announced the organization's Triple-A "break camp" roster. The roster is subject to change before Norfolk's first regular season game on March 28 vs. Durham.

Two players on the break camp roster are ranked in the Top 100 prospects in baseball by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. C Samuel Basallo is the top ranked prospect in the Orioles farm system according to both publications, and is ranked #13/#14 (MLB/BA) overall in the Top 100. INF Coby Mayo is ranked closely behind him as the #14/#29 prospect as he enters his third season with Norfolk. The Tides have had at least two Top 100 prospects on their roster since 2022.

Six players are on Baltimore's 40-man roster: OF Dylan Carlson, LHP Luis González, Mayo, RHP Colin Selby, RHP Kade Strowd, and RHP Brandon Young. Selby is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, attended Western Branch High School, and played at Division III Randolph-Macon. Carlson was signed as a free agent by the Orioles this offseason, and was originally a first-round pick by St. Louis in the 2016 MLB Draft. Young is the reigning Jim Palmer Award winner as the top pitching prospect in the Orioles organization.

Several members of the Triple-A break camp roster have played for the Tides in prior seasons. RHP Justin Armbruester, RHP Kyle Brnovich, González, RHP Corbin Martin, Selby, Strowd, RHP Carlos Tavera, and Young. Among the hitters are OF Dylan Beavers, OF Jud Fabian, INF TT Bowens, OF Daz Cameron, C Maverick Handley, Mayo, C Connor Pavolony, and INF Terrin Vavra. Brnovich has not played for the Tides since 2022, while Cameron was an outfielder for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship team.

The new faces in Baltimore's organization starting in Norfolk are pitcher LHP Raúl Alcantara, RHP Rodolfo Martinez, RHP Nick Richmond, RHP Thaddeus Ward, RHP Nathan Webb, and RHP Cameron Weston. The new hitters are Carlson, INF Nick Gordon, INF Vimael Machín and INF Luis Vázquez. That rounds out Norfolk's 27-man break camp roster. Ticket Information

Norfolk opens the 2025 regular season at home on Friday, March 28 with a 6:35 game vs. Durham; kicking off a 150-game season. Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2025 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.

Single game tickets start as low as $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

