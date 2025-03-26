Durham Bulls Enhance Ballpark Fan Experience with Major Technology Upgrades

March 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - The Durham Bulls Baseball Club (DBBC) has been hard at work creating a next-level fan experience with significant technology upgrades aimed at creating unforgettable moments for its loyal fanbase. A series of transformative technology upgrades are underway at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP). Key improvements include 4,800 square feet of new LED displays, a new high-powered audio system, and advanced field lighting-all set to debut during the 2025 season. The Bulls partnered with industry-leading technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) for design, financial modeling, procurement, and construction oversight.

"At the Durham Bulls, we take pride in delivering an unforgettable experience for our fans, and these upgrades represent a major step forward," stated General Manager Chrystal Rowe. "While we continue to honor the rich history of our ballpark, we're embracing cutting-edge technology to elevate every aspect of our game day-from the clarity of our new LED displays to the immersive sound system and enhanced connectivity. We can't wait for our fans to experience the difference when they walk through the gates this season." The upgrades seamlessly blend modern technology with the ballpark's historic charm, inspired by the classic architecture of downtown Durham. Notably, the ballpark's iconic Blue Monster-a 32-foot-high wall in left field located 305 feet from home plate-will receive a state-of-the-art technology makeover. Its iconic scoreboard, featuring the Snorting Bull modeled after the one in the 1988 film Bull Durham, will be enhanced with a 10.4 mm pixel pitch LED screen. This upgrade increases pixel density by nearly 400%, adding 1.5 million pixels to the same square footage and significantly improving the clarity and quality of the fan viewing experience. Additional LED upgrades include a nearly fivefold increase in the size of the speed-of-pitch display, enhancements to the outfield and club ribbon boards with more than triple the pixel density, and new 5.95 mm backstop and dugout displays, expanding marketing opportunities.

Key LED Specifications Blue Monster: 10.4 mm pixel pitch 70.54' W x 25.15' H (400% increase in pixel density) Speed of Pitch Display (aka Mini Monster): 10.4 mm pixel pitch, 42.05' W x 18.58' H (nearly 5x larger / existing is 12.60' W x 12.60'' H) Outfield Ribbon Display: 10.4 mm pixel pitch, 259.19' W x 6.56' H (300%+ increase in pixel density) Club Ribbon Display: 10.4 mm pixel pitch, 114.82' W x 3.28' H (300%+ increase in pixel density) (2) Backstop Displays: 5.95 mm pixel pitch, 13.12' W x 1.64' H (new addition) (2) Dugout Displays: 5.95 mm pixel pitch, 11.48' W x 2.46' H (new addition)

Cutting-edge Audio System DBAP's new audio system will redefine sound quality across the ballpark. AJP designed a high-fidelity, full-range sound system to deliver exceptional clarity and powerful program audio reproduction. The system covers the main grandstand seating, extended outfield areas, concourses, concessions, clubs, bars, gates, and ticketing zones. Featuring a distributed full-spectrum loudspeaker system with a full complement of subwoofers for enhanced low-frequency support, the upgrade ensures speech clarity and immersive sound throughout the venue. Additional improvements include refreshed AV control systems for the main club facilities and a portable field sound system for special events.

Field Lighting Enhancements The LED field lighting solution will enhance on-field light quality and visibility, improve energy efficiency, and take the fan experience to new levels. Custom optics designed around the LEDs will ensure a whiter, more even, and more uniform light distribution, allowing players to see the ball like never before. LED fixtures will direct light with exceptional precision, while virtually eliminating glare from affecting ballpark attendees utilizing Musco's patented glare control technology.

"What is key for us when it comes to AV technology design is tailoring solutions to fit the venue's unique character," said AJ Faxel, AJP's Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The Durham Bulls aim is to enhance fan experience while preserving the ballpark's history, and we're committed to finding and delivering the right solutions for them."

Uber Displays was the awarded LED manufacturer and installer. Washington Professional Systems was awarded the audio system integrator. Musco Lighting was awarded the Field Lighting contract.

All projects are slated for completion by the end of March 2025.

