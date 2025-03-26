Bisons Baseball Is Back: Herd's Opening Day on Friday Gives Minor League Baseball Its Earliest Start in 74 Years

March 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Bisons' " Spring Guarantee" for Friday's Opening Day at Sahlen Field will also have some historical significance for not only the team, but for Minor League Baseball.

As the only Triple-A game with a scheduled 2:05 p.m. first pitch on Friday, the Bisons and Rochester Red Wings will officially open the 2025 Minor League Baseball season. And by playing on March 28, Friday's game will be the earliest game in the 140-year history of professional baseball in Buffalo as well as the earliest start to a Minor League season since March 27, 1951, when the Triple-A Pacific Coast League opened their 167-game season.

With the historically early start, the Bisons issued a 'Spring Guarantee' last week, guaranteeing it will be at least 50 degrees at Friday's scheduled 2:05 p.m. first pitch. If the thermostat doesn't reach 50 degrees, all fans in attendance will be able to exchange their game ticket at the Sahlen Field Box Office for a FREE TICKET for a March/April Bisons game at Sahlen Field (exchange can be made any time).

Additional Opening Day Details

On Opening Day, Sahlen Field gates will open at 1:00 p.m. (Season Ticket Holders 12:40 p.m.) and the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Magnetic Schedule, compliments of Sahlen's. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. to enjoy all the Opening Day festivities.

The Bisons are honored to have the 63rd Mayor of the great City of Buffalo, Mayor Chris Scanlon, deliver the Ceremonial First Pitch prior to Friday's Opener. The team is also thrilled to have the West Seneca-native Sydney Sterlace at the ballpark on Opening Day to sing the Canadian and American national anthems. Sterlace captured the hearts of music fans across the country in finishing 3rd this winter on NBC's The Voice singing competition.

Bisons First Homestand also includes 'Kids Cheer FREE' games for Opening Weekend

The season-opening fun doesn't end with Opening Day, because the Bisons will host two "Kids Cheer FREE" Games for Opening Weekend at Sahlen Field, Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program. For both 1:05 p.m. matinee games, all kids 14-years old and younger can get a FREE TICKET at the Sahlen Field Box Office with the purchase of an adult ticket to either game! (Box Office only offer).

Both games during Opening Weekend will feature a Pre-Game Mascot Meet n' Greet with Buster, Chip and the WCC Racers. Plus, the game on March 30 is our first Funday Sunday of the season, presented by WNY Immediate Care, with even more pregame activities for kids. And back by popular demand, all Funday games will also include postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

For tickets and more information on both Opening Day and Opening Weekend at Sahlen Field, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

