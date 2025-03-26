Jumbo Shrimp Introduce Power Alley Seats

March 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the ongoing Project NEXT renovations, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's brand-new Power Alley allows fans to catch the action at VyStar Ballpark with a view like never before while also gaining access to a unique, climate-controlled gathering space and delectable food & beverage options in the new Right Field Hall.

"We are so excited for all fans of Crustacean Nation to be able experience the continue upgrades at VyStar Ballpark," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Power Alley not only provides an extraordinary view of the ballpark but also gives our fans access to one of the brand-new gathering spaces we are incredibly proud to roll out in the Right Field Hall and all the delicious food & beverage options that go with it."

A Power Alley ticket is just $15 and includes an assigned stool seat at a drink rail just over the right field wall at VyStar Ballpark. Power Alley tickets provide access to the new Right Field Hall gathering area directly behind the seats for an opportunity to purchase food and drinks from one of the newest spaces at VyStar Ballpark.

Power Alley tickets, like all tickets to each of the Jumbo Shrimp's 75 games throughout the 2025 season, are on sale now at www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.