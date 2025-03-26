Saints to Televise 26 Home Games on CW Network, All 150 Games Can be Heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM

March 26, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball's broadcast deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group for Minor League Baseball, the St. Paul Saints will once again return to the CW Network in 2025, with more than one-third of the home games on the station. A total of 26 of the Saints 75 home games can be seen on the CW Network in 2024. The Saints will also expand their reach around the state in 2025 working with Gray Media. In addition, all 150 games can be heard, once again, on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

The Saints will have all five weekday afternoon games, four weekday night games, one Friday night game, five Saturday games and 11 Sunday games on the CW Network. The first game on the CW Network is the second game of the season on Saturday, March 30 at 2:07 p.m. Fans can find the CW Network on the following channels: Comcast 8/208, DirectTV 23, Dish 23, Charter Spectrum 23/783, and Over the Air 23.1.

The Saints schedule on CW is as follows:

Sunday, March 30, 2:07 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Sunday, April 13, 2:07 p.m. vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals)

Tuesday, April 22, 11:07 a.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

Sunday, April 27, 2:07 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Indians

Wednesday, May 6, 6:37 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays)

Saturday, May 10, 2:07 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons

Sunday, May 11, 2:07 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bisons

Tuesday, May 20, 11:07 a.m. vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Friday, May 23, 6:37 p.m. vs. Norfolk Tides

Thursday, June 5, 7:07 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (NY Yankees)

Saturday, June 7, 6:37 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Sunday, June 8, 2:07 p.m. vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Wednesday, June 18, 7:07 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers)

Saturday, June 21, 6:37 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Sunday, June 22, 2:07 p.m. vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Wednesday, June 25, 1:07 p.m. vs. Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds)

Thursday, July 10, 7:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs)

Sunday, July 13, 2:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Wednesday, July 23, 1:07 p.m. vs. Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox)

Sunday, July 27, 2:07 p.m. vs. Worcester Red Sox

Wednesday, August 6, 1:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Saturday, August 9, 6:37 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Sunday, August 10, 2:07 p.m. vs. Iowa Cubs

Saturday, August 23, 6:37 p.m. vs. Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers)

Sunday, August 24, 2:07 p.m. vs. Round Rock Express

Sunday, September 14, 2:07 p.m. vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

The remaining 49 home games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities Metro area. The channel in your area can be found at saintsbaseball.com. For the first time, the Saints will extend beyond the Twin Cities Metro courtesy of Gray Media with all 75 home games broadcast in Mankato on KEYC, 10 games in Rochester on KTTC, and 10 games in Duluth on KBJR.

The Saints will carry all 150 games at MiLB.TV via the home broadcast feed. The subscription-based service is $29.99 for the entire season, or $3.99 per month, and includes the broadcasts of all Minor League teams or via the Bally Live app for free.

For the eighth consecutive season the Saints can be heard on an iHeart station in the Twin Cities with every game carried on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

The Saints began with the iHeart family in 2018, on Alt 93.3 FM. In 2019, the Saints moved their games to the brand new KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM, which has been the home of Saints Baseball for the last six seasons. For those that don't live in the coverage area, fans can download the iHeart Radio app and listen to games anywhere in the world.

Sean Aronson returns for his 19th season as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Saints and will handle the broadcast for all 150 games. He can be seen on all 75 Saints TV broadcasts, the 26 on the CW Network and the 49 on the Saints Cable Network, and heard on all 75 road games via KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM. Aronson made his Major League debut in 2024 broadcasting six games for the Minnesota Twins and added four more Spring Training games in 2025.

Aronson has broadcast 1,987 Saints games, the longest tenured broadcaster in franchise history. Entering his 19th season with the Saints makes him the second longest active English-speaking lead broadcaster for any Minnesota sports franchise, trailing only Paul Allen with the Vikings, who began in 2002. Alan Horton of the Minnesota Timberwolves also began in 2007.

In 2016. Aronson was awarded the Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year Award for all of minor league baseball and on the final day of that regular season he became the first broadcaster in Saints history to call 1,000 games. He was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Saints TV broadcasts in 2010. Aronson graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism in 1999.

Joining Aronson this season are Matt Dean, who returns for his second full season with the Saints after spending 2015 with the team, and Steve Linzmeier, his fourth season.

After filling in as a play-by-play announcer and color analyst on select Saints radio broadcasts the past two seasons, Dean returns as a regular member of the Saints broadcast team in 2025. Outside of his work with the Saints, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native is also the radio broadcaster for Minnesota State Men's Hockey, calling all home and road games for the Mavericks on KTOE in Mankato, a role he stepped into for the first time this past season. He also covers high school sports as a television play-by-play announcer and studio host for North Metro TV in Blaine.

Dean got his start in baseball as the broadcasting and media relations intern for Aronson during the first season at CHS Field in 2015. He then rolled that into a full-time position as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Charleston RiverDogs, then the Single-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, for four years before returning to his Midwestern roots. He is a 2015 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Linzmeier spent 2022 as the Saints pre- and post-game host. Along with those duties in 2025, Linzmeier can be heard on home radio and TV broadcasts. He took over at St. Cloud State, as the voice of the Men's and Women's basketball team, for the 2022-23 season, for the departed J.W. Cox, a former Saints broadcaster. Prior to his time with the Saints, Linzmeier spent nine years as the Sports Director at KQDJ in Jamestown, ND. He was the lead play-by-play voice for the University of Jamestown and Jamestown High School. Linzmeier was honored by his peers as the 2016 North Dakota Sportscaster of the Year. He has broadcast over 1,500 games including some locally for PrepSpotlight and St. Catherine University. He is a 2010 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism in 2010 and went on to get his Master's in Sports Administration at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2021.

For more information on the Saints broadcast schedule, fans can visit the virtual press box at saintsbaseball.com.

