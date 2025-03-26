The Boaring 20s: Saints Four-Legged Swine, the Great Fatsby, Looking Debonaire for Upcoming Season

ST. PAUL, MN - Since the gates opened in 1993, St. Paul Saints games have always been the place to see and be seen. From your neighbor to A-List celebrities and everyone in between, the greatest party thrown every year isn't just a one night affair, but lasts an entire summer. It's not uncommon to see fans and staff dressed to the nines during a game. For 32 seasons, many have brought dates out to a game in hopes of impressing them with a most elegant evening out on the town. As the Saints searched high and low for their 2025 ball pig there was no shortage of competitors for the most coveted job in the Twin Cities. A sounder of pigs appeared at the front gates. Everyone from singers, to blockbuster films, to those that recently changed their name. When it was all said and done; however, one pig stood above the rest promising a party every night that fans would talk about for years to come...THE GREAT FATSBY.

With a steady, purposeful gait, The Great Fatsby entered CHS Field dressed to impress. In a luxurious, well-tailored pink suit, a hoof ring, and a cane, he put the other swine's on notice: he was here to do the job like no other pig has ever done in Saints history. It wasn't until The Great Fatsby was chosen, that Saints staff found out the real story from his neighbor, Nick Carraswine. The Saints learned of love lost and some of the more interesting ways that the Great Fatsby earned his wealth mainly from hooflegging. The Great Fatsby edged out some stiff competition including The Wizard of Hogs, who were a group attempting to find the great and powerful. Another pig also dressed to the nines nearly won the Saints over, but Downton Flabby headed back to England without the coveted position of ball pig. The Saints had selected a winner, but at the last minute the pig changed his name thought they had a winner, but appeared to be going through an identity crisis and so the Saints had to say no to The Gulf of Hamerica.

For the first time in franchise history the Saints changed pigs at the halfway point of the season in 2022. The Great Fatsby vows to bring the party from March until July.

This season's pig name was selected from more than 1,800 entries in the Name the Pig Contest presented by the Star Tribune at startribune.com. The winning entry was submitted by Chuck Wilson of Excelsior. Wilson will receive a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, a photo with the pig, escort the pig at a game, and a first pitch.

During the previous 32 seasons, the Saints have had a pig mascot and each has had a unique name. Many of the names play on hot topics of the year, current events, or Minnesota legends. Last season, the Saints svelte pig Ozempig enamored fans in the first half before one of the greats finished off the season as Catcher in the Sty, Joe Sower, H.O.G. 2024 hit it out of the park. A no-nonsense pig Mud Grant took the reins in the first half of 2023 followed by the pig looking to take over the world, Squealon Musk. The first season of the two pigs was in 2022 with 867530Swine during the first half of the season followed by Chop Gun: MaveRib. In the first season as the Twins Triple-A affiliate in 2021 they found a pig that could fly, Space Ham. During the pandemic year they made sure the pig went into lockdown with This Little Piggy Stayed Home. In 2019 the championship drought ender was Daenerys Hoggaryen. In 2018 the Saints struck a chord with the younger generation with Porknite. The year before that they tested the political waters with Alternative Fats. In 2016 the Saints honored one of the most iconic artists with Little Red Porkette. During the first season at CHS Field the Saints paid homage to Lowertown artists they went with Pablo Pigasso. In 2014 the Saints received the Colboar bump with Stephen Colboar. The 2012 season saw two mascots for the first time: Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries. Past names have included Mackleboar (2013), Brat Favre (2010), Slumhog Millionaire (2009), Boarack Ohama (2008), Notorious P.I.G. - Piggy Smalls (2003) and Kevin Bacon (2001).

When the Saints moved to town in 1992, their sister team in Fort Myers was having great success with a live Golden Retriever mascot and the Saints wanted to capitalize on that success. Libby Veeck, the wife of Saints owner and President Mike Veeck, came across an interesting tidbit in a book she was reading and discovered St. Paul was known as "Pig's Eye" after Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant. Thus, the pig mascot was born.

Since 1993 the Saints have received the pig from Dennis and Marilyn Hauth who handle, train, design costumes and house the pigs.

Saints fans can get their first look at The Great Fatsby during the home opener on Friday, March 28 at 6:37 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates). Fans can purchase tickets during box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Saturday or anytime by visiting saintsbaseball.com.

