Strong Third Period Helps Firebirds Snap Losing Skid

March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Coachella Valley defeated the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 7-3. Seven different goal scorers helped the Firebirds snap their season-long three-game losing streak.

The Firebirds lit the lamp just two minutes into the game on a delayed penalty. With the goaltender pulled, the puck came to the slot for Carsen Twarynski who wristed a shot past Jiri Patera to make it 1-0. Eddie Wittchow was credited with the lone assist on Twarynski's 14th of the season.

The Silver Knights tied the game 1:21 later and then took the lead at 5:47 thanks to goals from Sheldon Rempal and Sakari Manninen. Manninen's goal was his fourth in his last two games against the Firebirds.

Coachella Valley found the equalizer as Kole Lind recovered the puck in the corner. Lind threw a quick pass to the front of the net where Alexander True was waiting to make it a 2-2 game. The goal was True's 11th of the season and was scored at 12:36.

In the second period, the Firebirds were shorthanded following an Alexander True interference penalty. Carsen Twarynski started a rush into the offensive zone that caused havoc in the crease. With Patera down, Ville Petman swung the loose puck into a wide-open net to put Coachella Valley up 3-2. Petman's goal was his ninth of the season at was scored at 8:36.

The floodgates were opened in the third period as Coachella Valley netted four goals to pull away from Henderson. The first goal of the frame belonged to Kole Lind, who made a nifty move around Patera to cash in for his 27th of the season at 1:48.

Cameron Hughes continued his scoring ways, netting a goal on the rebound to make it 5-2 Firebirds halfway through the third period. The goal was Hughes' fourth in the last two games and his 16th of the season.

Ryker Evans extended the Firebirds' lead to 6-2 at 11:44 as he came down the slot after receiving the puck from Jimmy Schuldt and Luke Henman. The rookie defenseman's goal was his sixth of the year.

The Silver Knights scored a late powerplay goal on Lukas Cormier's 10th of the season, pulling Henderson to within three goals. But it was Tye Kartye's empty netter that sealed the victory for the Firebirds, sending it into the vacant cage for his 23rd of the season with 1:48 to play.

Chris Driedger made 19 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley to a record of 42-14-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-6 and the penalty kill finished 5-for-6.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds gear up for a battle with the Bakersfield Condors this Wednesday, March 29th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

