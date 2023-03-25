Sparks Anchors T-Birds' Bounce-Back Shutout of Hartford
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (33-23-2-5) responded magnificently to get the better of the Hartford Wolf Pack (27-25-4-7) on Saturday night in a 4-0 win at the XL Center.
For the first time in five games, the T-Birds were able to find the scoreboard in the opening 20 minutes, as Scott Perunovich made a smart read to jump into a rush in the neutral zone, creating a 2-on-1. From there, Perunovich feathered a perfectly placed saucer pass to the backhand of Nikita Alexandrov, who ramped the feed over the arm of Dylan Garand and into the top shelf to make it 1-0 at 14:14.
Making his second start as a T-Bird, Garret Sparks held the fort in a busy first period in the Springfield goal, denying 10 Hartford shots to keep the Wolf Pack off the scoresheet following the Pack's four-goal explosion in the final period on Friday.
The two squads played penalty-free hockey through the opening period and for much of period two. After both teams rang the goalpost on multiple occasions, Springfield finally found twine to extend the lead. On a 2-on-1 rush, Mathias Laferriere elected to shoot from the left circle. While Garand made the first save, he left a rebound in the blue paint, where a crashing Adam Gaudette backhanded the puck into a gaping net at 10:32 to make it 2-0.
Hartford then put Springfield's explosive power play to work for the first time less than a minute later, and Laferriere cashed in on a diagonal feed from the left corner to the front of the net by Matthew Highmore. Laferriere's second point in a 66-second stretch made it 3-0 at 11:38. The T-Birds outshot Hartford 11-5 in the middle frame, but Sparks was there for the scarce scoring chances Hartford produced.
Sparks made sure the Wolf Pack never would get a taste of the scoreboard, making two fantastic glove saves off of Turner Elson and Tanner Fritz in the opening stages of the third. Then the offense rewarded him with another 2-on-1 tally, as Hugh McGing labeled a shot into the top shelf on a setup from Bitten at 14:44 to round out the scoring.
Sparks completed the T-Birds' fifth shutout as a team behind a 21-save night. It was the veteran's 99th career AHL win and his 18th AHL shutout.
Springfield's magic number to clinch a playoff berth now rests at 10, and the T-Birds next fly down to Charlotte for three straight matchups at Bojangles' Coliseum against the Checkers on Wednesday, March 29 (7:00 p.m.); Friday, March 31 (7:00 p.m.); and Saturday, April 1 (6:00 p.m.).
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for upcoming games by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023
- Tucson Scores Seven Unanswered to Thump Colorado, 7-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Houser Posts Shutout in 1-0 Shootout Win Over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Stars Shrink Magic Number to One with Barber's Overtime Winner - Texas Stars
- Wolves Rally Before Falling to Stars 4-3 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Americans 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Adam Brooks Strikes in OT - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Clinch Postseason Berth with 4-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Ads Come Back For Fifth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Bested by Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Stunned in Overtime on Star Wars Night, Lose 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Thunderbirds 4-0 in 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sparks Anchors T-Birds' Bounce-Back Shutout of Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Greaves Shutout Performance Leads Monsters to 4-0 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Pulls Away in Third to Defeat Checkers 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bussi, P-Bruins Down Checkers, Clinch Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Sign Maksimovich, Send Trio to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stifled by Zane McIntyre, Fall 3-0 to Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McIntyre, Wild Shut out Griffins 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Alex Galchenyuk Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers Blank Gulls with Dominant Performance at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Back-To-Back Set from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home - Toronto Marlies
- Game #63 - Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tommy Nappier, Chris Ortiz Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:00 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Suffers Shut Out - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Tops Abbotsford - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 7-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Falls 4-1 to Ontario in First of Two Weekend Matchups - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.