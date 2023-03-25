Wolf Pack Blanked by Thunderbirds 4-0 in 'I-91 Rivalry'
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - After a thrilling comeback victory in last night's contest, the Hartford Wolf Pack returned to the XL Center on Saturday night looking to sweep the weekend series with the rival Springfield Thunderbirds. However, the Pack couldn't figure out veteran netminder Garret Sparks, who made 21 saves in a 4-0 decision for the T-Birds.
Nikita Alexandrov potted the eventual game-winner for the Thunderbirds just over fourteen minutes into the opening stanza. Alexandrov deflected a pass from Scott Perunovich past the glove of Dylan Garand to give Springfield a lead they would not give up. The goal stood as Alexandrov's second game-winning tally on the campaign.
The Thunderbirds tacked on a pair of goals midway through the second period. Mathias Laferriere and Adam Gaudette took a two-on-one rush opportunity into the Hartford zone. Laferriere opted to shoot the puck, which Garand denied. However, Garand couldn't hang onto the rebound, and Gaudette buried the puck into the Wolf Pack net to push the Springfield lead to two.
Laferriere added a goal of his own just over a minute later. With Jake Leschyshyn in the box for interference, one of just two powerplays in the contest, Laferriere tipped a Matthew Highmore pass into the Hartford net, pushing the T-Birds lead to three. Highmore's assist was his team-leading 41st on the season.
The Wolf Pack got a powerplay opportunity after Greg Printz was called for hooking at 3:38 of the third period, but Hartford could not capitalize on the man advantage.
Hugh McGing capped off the scoring at 14:44 of the final stanza, lighting the lamp with a one-timer from just outside the right circle.
The Wolf Pack hit the road for a matchup with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tomorrow, March 26th. The puck drop is set for 5:05 p.m. The Pack return to the XL Center on Wednesday, March 29th, hosting the Bridgeport Islanders in the penultimate installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
- Wolf Pack Loan F Ben Tardif to ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen