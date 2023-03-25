Hogs Sign Maksimovich, Send Trio to Indy

March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Forward Kyle Maksimovich with the University of Prince Edward Island

(Rockford IceHogs) Forward Kyle Maksimovich with the University of Prince Edward Island(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team returned forward Colin Bilek and defenseman Koletrane Wilson to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. The IceHogs also announced today that the team has signed forward Kyle Maksimovich to an AHL contract. Maksimovich will report directly to Indy. In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today forward Maxim Golod has been reassigned to Indy.

Maksimovich, 25, has posted 29 points (14G, 15A) in 26 games with the University of Prince Edward Island in Canada's USports circuit this season. The winger previously skated in four games with the IceHogs in the 2017-18 season.

The next home game for Rockford is Friday, Mar. 31 against the Laval Rocket at 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.