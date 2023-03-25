McIntyre, Wild Shut out Griffins 3-0
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild shut out the Grand Rapids Griffins Sunday afternoon as Nic Petan scored twice in a 3-0 win. Zane McIntyre stopped all 27 shots he saw in the victory.
Petan scored Iowa's first goal 4:32 into the game when he whipped a wrist shot past the glove of John Lethemon (29 saves) from between the circles. Steven Fogarty earned an assist on the play.
The Wild carried the 1-0 lead into the first intermission and held a 9-7 shot advantage through the first 40 minutes.
Turner Ottenbreit made the score 2-0 in Iowa's favor at 7:19 of the second period. Ottenbreit crashed down from the point to finish off the rebound of Nick Swaney's shot. Petan picked up his second point of the game with an assist on the play.
Iowa held a 22-10 lead in shots through two periods.
McIntyre dazzled in the third period and made 17 saves in the final frame to close out the shutout. Petan added an empty-net tally with an assist from Ottenbreit with 1:06 left on the clock.
The Wild outshot the Griffins 32-27. Each team went 0-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa takes on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, Apr. 1 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The first 1,500 fans will receive a beach towel giveaway presented by STAR 102.5 as a part of Beach Night, presented by A+ Lawn and Landscaping.
