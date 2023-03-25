Tommy Nappier, Chris Ortiz Recalled from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled goaltender Tommy Nappier and defenseman Chris Ortiz from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Nappier has played in one game for the Penguins this season, turning away 27 of 29 shots faced on Sunday, Feb. 19 against the Bridgeport Islanders. In 28 career regular-season games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 24-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri has a 14-13-2 record, 2.97 goals against average, .892 save percentage and one shutout.

Nappier is 5-12-0 with Wheeling this season, posting a 3.59 goals against average and .878 save percentage in 19 games.

In 15 games with the Penguins last season, Ortiz has three assists. In 23 career AHL games played with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 22-year-old blueliner has produced one goal and four assists for five points.

Ortiz has generated four goals and 24 assists for 28 points in 39 games with Wheeling this season. His 24 helpers leads team defenseman and are tied for third-most on the team. Also, Ortiz has 13 power-play assists, most on the Nailers.

The native of Boisbriand, Québec has 57 points (14G-43A) in 82 career ECHL games, all played as a member of the Nailers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Mar. 25, as the team takes on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for STAR WARS Night. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

