Silver Knights Defeated by Firebirds in Second Half of Back-To-Back

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 7-3, on the road on Saturday evening.

The Firebirds opened the scoring first, taking a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the period.

But Sheldon Rempal was quick to tie the game, assisted by Gage Quinney and Sakari Manninen.

Manninen would then continue his scoring streak with a goal less than three minutes later. He was assisted by Rempal and Quinney, totaling two points for all three Silver Knights before the end of the first period.

However, Coachella would tie the game at two midway through the first period.

They then regained the lead with a shorthanded goal at 8:36 in the second period to make it a 3-2 game. Despite some significant penalties throughout the frame, the score would remain 3-2 heading into the third.

The Firebirds would tally another to make it a two-goal lead at 1:48 in the third period. They would extend the score again with a power-play goal to give themselves a 5-2 lead with about 10 minutes remaining in regulation. They also added another even-strength goal to make it a four-goal lead.

Lukas Cormier would score an unassisted goal on a Henderson power play to make it 6-3.

But Coachella would add another to return the lead to four goals for a final score of 7-3.

