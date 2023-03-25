Silver Knights Defeated by Firebirds in Second Half of Back-To-Back
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 7-3, on the road on Saturday evening.
The Firebirds opened the scoring first, taking a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the period.
But Sheldon Rempal was quick to tie the game, assisted by Gage Quinney and Sakari Manninen.
Manninen would then continue his scoring streak with a goal less than three minutes later. He was assisted by Rempal and Quinney, totaling two points for all three Silver Knights before the end of the first period.
However, Coachella would tie the game at two midway through the first period.
They then regained the lead with a shorthanded goal at 8:36 in the second period to make it a 3-2 game. Despite some significant penalties throughout the frame, the score would remain 3-2 heading into the third.
The Firebirds would tally another to make it a two-goal lead at 1:48 in the third period. They would extend the score again with a power-play goal to give themselves a 5-2 lead with about 10 minutes remaining in regulation. They also added another even-strength goal to make it a four-goal lead.
Lukas Cormier would score an unassisted goal on a Henderson power play to make it 6-3.
But Coachella would add another to return the lead to four goals for a final score of 7-3.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023
- Silver Knights Defeated by Firebirds in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tucson Scores Seven Unanswered to Thump Colorado, 7-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Houser Posts Shutout in 1-0 Shootout Win Over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Stars Shrink Magic Number to One with Barber's Overtime Winner - Texas Stars
- Wolves Rally Before Falling to Stars 4-3 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Americans 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Adam Brooks Strikes in OT - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Clinch Postseason Berth with 4-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Ads Come Back For Fifth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Bested by Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Stunned in Overtime on Star Wars Night, Lose 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Blanked by Thunderbirds 4-0 in 'I-91 Rivalry' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sparks Anchors T-Birds' Bounce-Back Shutout of Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Greaves Shutout Performance Leads Monsters to 4-0 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Pulls Away in Third to Defeat Checkers 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bussi, P-Bruins Down Checkers, Clinch Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Sign Maksimovich, Send Trio to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stifled by Zane McIntyre, Fall 3-0 to Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McIntyre, Wild Shut out Griffins 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Alex Galchenyuk Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers Blank Gulls with Dominant Performance at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Back-To-Back Set from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home - Toronto Marlies
- Game #63 - Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tommy Nappier, Chris Ortiz Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:00 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Suffers Shut Out - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Tops Abbotsford - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 7-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Falls 4-1 to Ontario in First of Two Weekend Matchups - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeated by Firebirds in Second Half of Back-To-Back
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 7-4
- Series Preview: March 24 & 25 vs. CVF
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Franklin Group
- Henderson Silver Knights to Sell Authentic Thunder Knight Jerseys on Saturday, March 25