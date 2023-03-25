Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home

March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back. This marks the fourth and final matchup between the two clubs this season.

The two teams last met on March 24th when the Marlies lost 3-2 in overtime. Currently, Cleveland has won two of the last three games.

Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves who has 47 points (17G, 30A) in 56 games, and Logan Shaw who leads the team with 62 points. On the Monsters side, Trey Fix-Wolansky leads the team with 67 points (26G, 41A).

Saturday's game will be the Marlies first Next Gen Game of the season. There will be an exclusive tote bag giveaway and Marlies Alley will be open with opportunities for face painting, a photo booth, games and prizes. Doors open at 2:30pm.

Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the NHL Network, the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.