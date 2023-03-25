Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday afternoon in the second half of a back-to-back. This marks the fourth and final matchup between the two clubs this season.
The two teams last met on March 24th when the Marlies lost 3-2 in overtime. Currently, Cleveland has won two of the last three games.
Players to watch out for on the Marlies side include Alex Steeves who has 47 points (17G, 30A) in 56 games, and Logan Shaw who leads the team with 62 points. On the Monsters side, Trey Fix-Wolansky leads the team with 67 points (26G, 41A).
Saturday's game will be the Marlies first Next Gen Game of the season. There will be an exclusive tote bag giveaway and Marlies Alley will be open with opportunities for face painting, a photo booth, games and prizes. Doors open at 2:30pm.
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the NHL Network, the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Back-To-Back Set from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home - Toronto Marlies
- Game #63 - Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tommy Nappier, Chris Ortiz Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:00 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Suffers Shut Out - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Tops Abbotsford - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 7-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Falls 4-1 to Ontario in First of Two Weekend Matchups - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home
- Toronto Marlies Visit the Cleveland Monsters in First Half of Back-To-Back
- Toronto Marlies Host the Milwaukee Admirals in Midweek Matchup
- Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Jonny Tychonick
- Toronto Marlies Host Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-To-Back