Bussi, P-Bruins Down Checkers, Clinch Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Charlotte, NC - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced, helping the Providence Bruins down the Charlotte Checkers 3-1 on Saturday evening at Bojangles Coliseum. The win clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the P-Bruins. Three third period goals scored by Luke Toporowski, Chris Wagner, and Georgii Merkulov were all Providence needed.
How It Happened
Toporowski caught a feed up the left wing, beat a defender wide to go on a breakaway and fired a wrist shot inside the far post to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 2:55 into the third period. Connor Carrick and Justin Brazeau were credited with assists.
From the right circle, Shane Bowers fired a shot that deflected off Wagner in front of the crease and trickled across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 8:23 remaining in the third period.
10 seconds later, the puck squirted out of the left corner to Merkulov above the right circle, where he hammered a one-timer into the upper-right corner, giving the P-Bruins 3-0 lead.
Santtu Kinnunen's shot from top of the right circle beat the goaltender on the ice, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 6:49 left in the third frame.
Stats
Toporowski scored in his first game since January 28.
Merkulov has points in five straight games.
The Wagner and Merkulov tallies were the fastest back-to-back goals this season for the P-Bruins.
Providence tallied three goals on five shots in the third period.
Bussi stopped 30 of 31 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 18 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Next Game
The P-Bruins remain in Charlotte to take on the Checkers on Sunday, March 26 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023
- Greaves Shutout Performance Leads Monsters to 4-0 Win over Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Providence Pulls Away in Third to Defeat Checkers 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Bussi, P-Bruins Down Checkers, Clinch Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs - Providence Bruins
- Hogs Sign Maksimovich, Send Trio to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stifled by Zane McIntyre, Fall 3-0 to Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- McIntyre, Wild Shut out Griffins 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Forward Alex Galchenyuk Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Wranglers Blank Gulls with Dominant Performance at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Back-To-Back Set from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Host Cleveland Monsters in 2nd Half of Home-And-Home - Toronto Marlies
- Game #63 - Tucson Roadrunners at Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tommy Nappier, Chris Ortiz Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:00 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- San Diego Suffers Shut Out - San Diego Gulls
- Ontario Tops Abbotsford - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 7-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Falls 4-1 to Ontario in First of Two Weekend Matchups - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Bussi, P-Bruins Down Checkers, Clinch Spot in Calder Cup Playoffs
- Bruins Buzz - March 21
- Providence Bruins Hosted Teddy Bear Toss Game Benefiting Hasbro Children's Hospital
- Koppanen Scores Two Goals and Shootout Winner in Victory over T-Birds
- Bussi Backbones P-Bruins to Victory Over T-Birds