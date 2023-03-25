Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Americans 1-0
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - For the second straight game, the Comets took to the ice against both a division and in-state rival as Utica battled the Rochester Americans in front of a home crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night. The game went back and forth all night and was characterized by the phenomenal goaltending display for sixty-give minutes. In the end, it took a shootout to decide the game. The Comets, despite the loss, continued to gain ground in the North Division playoff race.
Neither team was able to beat either Nico Daws of the Comets or Michael Houser of the Americans in the entirety of regulation or overtime with both goalies stopping all the shots that came their way. In the shootout, the only goal was scored by Linus Weissbach which game the Americans a 1-0 victory. Nico Daws was perfect otherwise stopping 35 of 35 while Houser stopped all 21 shots.
The Comets next game will be tomorrow against Syracuse Crunch at 5:00 PM on the road. The team will return home on March 31st against the Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. Visit uticacomets.com for more information.
