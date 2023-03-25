Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 7-4

March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 7-4, at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday evening. Sakari Manninen scored a hat trick with two goals in the first period and one in the second. Gage Quinney reached an AHL milestone, scoring two goals and collecting two assists to surpass 200 career AHL points.

Manninen opened the scoring just 16 seconds into the game. He fired off a snapshot to give the Silver Knights an early lead, assisted by Quinney.

Coachella tied the game at one just before the halfway point of the first period.

But Manninen quickly put Henderson back in front with his second goal of the game only two minutes later. Quinney picked up his second point of the night and 200th career AHL point with another primary assist. Daniil Miromanov also assisted on the goal.

Quinney gave the Knights a two-goal lead with an unassisted goal three minutes later, the last goal scored of the first period.

Coachella cut that lead back to one with an early goal in the second period.

But Manninen, assisted by captain Brayden Pachal, completed the hat trick almost halfway through the second period to make it a 4-2 game for Henderson. It marks the Silver Knights' first hat trick of the season.

Brendan Brisson then put the Knights up by four with back-to-back goals in the second period. The first, assisted by Gemel Smith and Byron Froese, was scored at even strength. The second, less than two minutes later, was on the power-play to make it six goals for the Knights. The latter goal was assisted by Froese and Ivan Morozov.

Coachella added another tally of their own before the end of the period to make it a 6-3 game heading into the third.

They would add another about midway through the third period to bring them back within two of the Silver Knights.

Quinney, assisted by Sheldon Rempal, would score the empty-netter to secure a 7-4 victory for the Silver Knights.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.