Crunch Bested by Bears, 4-1

March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were bested by the Hershey Bears, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss puts the Crunch on a two-game skid as they move to 30-24-5-3 on the season. Hershey swept the two-game season series between the teams, 2-0.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 24-of-27 shots in net for the Crunch. Hunter Shepard stopped 33-of-34 between the pipes for the Bears.

Both Syracuse and Hershey were scoreless on their two power play opportunities each.

Hershey capitalized on a turnover and opened scoring halfway through the first period. Beck Malenstyn stole the puck along the end boards and centered it for Shane Gersich to go top shelf.

Mike Sgarbossa doubled the lead 5:17 into the middle frame when he beat Alnefelt on a breakaway. The Crunch got on the board and stole one back with just 56 seconds remaining in the second period. After Gabriel Fortier won a battle along the end boards, he skated the puck behind the net and sent a feed along the goal line for Daniel Walcott to chip in.

The Bears regained their two-goal lead eight minutes into the third period. Gabriel Carlsson's shot was stopped, but the rebound kicked out for Julian Napravnikt to clean up.Mike Vecchione then fired the puck into an empty net late in the game to secure a Hershey win.

The Crunch wrap up their three-in-three weekend when they host the Utica Comets tomorrow.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Jack Thompson is on a season-high three-game points streak with four assists.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.