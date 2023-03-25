Forward Alex Galchenyuk Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Alex Galchenyuk has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Galchenyuk has generated 15 goals and 18 assists in just 33 AHL games with Colorado this season and has also skated in 10 NHL contests with the Avalanche. His 15 goals and 33 points are both good for third on the Eagles roster.

Selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Galchenyuk has posted 146 goals and 208 assists in 653 career NHL contests with the Avalanche, Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound center notched a career-high 30 goals and 56 points with Montreal during the 2015-16 campaign and has netted at least 17 goals on six different occasions. Galchenyuk spent the 2021-22 season with the Coyotes, collecting six goals and 15 assists. The 29-year-old also appeared in six AHL games with the Toronto Marlies in the 2020-21 season and posted two goals and six assists in that time.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, March 25th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

