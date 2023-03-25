Ads Come Back For Fifth Straight Win
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Belleville, ON- Goalie Devin Cooley stopped 26 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 shootout win over the Belleville Senators Saturday at CAA Arena.
Milwaukee has won five straight, including four straight on the road. The Admirals remain in a tie for first place in the Central Division with Texas.
The Ads trailed 2-1 with 2:51 remaining when Belleville's Roby Jarventie went to the penalty box for cross-checking. With 2:30 remaining, the Admirals pulled goalie Cooley for a 6-on-4 power play. Cole Schneider, camped in front of the net, was able to pound in the equalizer at 18:28 of the third period to tie the score at 2-2.
After a scoreless overtime session, Admirals forward John Leonard was the only player to score in the shootout to give the Admirals the come-from-behind victory.
The first goal of the game didn't come until Belleville's Angus Crookshank scored at 15:09 of the second period. Crookshank's power play goal gave the Senators a 1-0 lead.
After Michael McCarron hit a crossbar for the Admirals in the third period, the Senator went the other direction and scored a goal. Jonathan Aspirot's shot from the left circle at 8:32 gave the Sens a 2-0 advantage.
Milwaukee's Tye Felhaber scored to get the Ads on the board at 13:29 of the third period. His shot from the left circle went past the glove of Belleville's goalie Antoine Bibeau. Assists went to Schneider and Anthony Angello.
Cooley improved to 9-2-1 since Jan. 1. He is 3-0 in shootouts, stopping 10-of-11 overall.
Milwaukee concludes its five-game roadtrip Fri., Mar. 31 at Grand Rapids. The Admirals return home Sat., Apr. 1 to play host to Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
