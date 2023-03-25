Ads Come Back For Fifth Straight Win

March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Belleville, ON- Goalie Devin Cooley stopped 26 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-2 shootout win over the Belleville Senators Saturday at CAA Arena.

Milwaukee has won five straight, including four straight on the road. The Admirals remain in a tie for first place in the Central Division with Texas.

The Ads trailed 2-1 with 2:51 remaining when Belleville's Roby Jarventie went to the penalty box for cross-checking. With 2:30 remaining, the Admirals pulled goalie Cooley for a 6-on-4 power play. Cole Schneider, camped in front of the net, was able to pound in the equalizer at 18:28 of the third period to tie the score at 2-2.

After a scoreless overtime session, Admirals forward John Leonard was the only player to score in the shootout to give the Admirals the come-from-behind victory.

The first goal of the game didn't come until Belleville's Angus Crookshank scored at 15:09 of the second period. Crookshank's power play goal gave the Senators a 1-0 lead.

After Michael McCarron hit a crossbar for the Admirals in the third period, the Senator went the other direction and scored a goal. Jonathan Aspirot's shot from the left circle at 8:32 gave the Sens a 2-0 advantage.

Milwaukee's Tye Felhaber scored to get the Ads on the board at 13:29 of the third period. His shot from the left circle went past the glove of Belleville's goalie Antoine Bibeau. Assists went to Schneider and Anthony Angello.

Cooley improved to 9-2-1 since Jan. 1. He is 3-0 in shootouts, stopping 10-of-11 overall.

Milwaukee concludes its five-game roadtrip Fri., Mar. 31 at Grand Rapids. The Admirals return home Sat., Apr. 1 to play host to Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.