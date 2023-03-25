Wolf Pack Look to Sweep Back-To-Back Set from Thunderbirds

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their fourth and final three-in-three set of the season tonight as they welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to town for the latest installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'.

Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eleventh of twelve meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season. This is the final meeting of the year between the clubs at the XL Center and wraps up a back-to-back set. The season series concludes on April 15th at the MassMutual Center.

The Wolf Pack snapped Springfield's three-game winning streak in the series with a wild 6-5 comeback victory last night. Lauri Pajuniemi and Will Cuylle scored at 2:09 and 9:31, respectively, of the first period to give Hartford a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. The T-Birds would rattle off five unanswered goals, however, and take a 5-2 lead just seconds into the third and final stanza. Martin Frk, Greg Printz, and Adam Gaudette scored at 3:30, 14:26, and 18:39 of the second, while Matthew Peca and Will Bitten scored just 20 and 58 seconds into the third.

The Wolf Pack were not to be denied, however, as they struck four times unanswered, all on the powerplay, to stun the visitors in the final 13:55. Cuylle drew Hartford within two at 6:05, then Brodzinski fired home a six-on-four goal at 16:02. Right back to the powerplay, Tanner Fritz scored a six-on-four goal of his own to tie the game at 17:22, then Cuylle completed the hat trick at 19:06 to complete the comeback.

The Wolf Pack are 2-2-0-1 at home against the Thunderbirds this season, and 3-5-0-2 against the club overall. The T-Birds, meanwhile, have points in eight of the first ten meetings with a record of 7-2-0-1.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack's victory last night gives them back-to-back victories for the first time since a four-game winning streak from February 18th through the 25th. Cuylle's hat trick was the first of his professional career and was also his first four-point game (3 g, 1 a). Brodzinski, meanwhile, notched the first five-point game of his career (1 g, 4 a). It was Hartford's first five-point outing of the season.

The Wolf Pack captain now has seven points (3 g, 4 a) in his last two games.

Louis Domingue has now won three straight outings, the first time he has done that as a member of the Wolf Pack. He made 23 saves last night.

Hartford's powerplay struck four times in the third period on Friday. It's the first time they have scored four powerplay goals in a game all season. The team's previous high was three powerplay goals, done on March 4th.

Cuylle leads the Wolf Pack in both points with 41 (24 g, 17 a) and goals with 24.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped their third consecutive game (0-2-0-1) with last night's loss. Despite the defeat, Peca finished the game with three points (1 g, 2 a). Frk also scored three points (1 g, 2 a) in the loss.

Last night was the third time the Thunderbirds have scored at least two powerplay goals against the Wolf Pack this season. They scored three powerplay goals last night, and two powerplay goals each on December 28th and March 8th.

In five prior meetings in Hartford this season, the Thunderbirds have posted a record of 3-1-0-1. Last night's defeat was their first road regulation loss in the season series, and snapped a three-game winning streak both head-to-head and in Hartford.

Frk leads the club in both points with 59 (28 g, 31 a) and goals with 28. His 28 goals are good for fifth in the entire AHL.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 5:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack concludes their three-in-three weekend tomorrow evening when they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Pennsylvania at 5:05 p.m. The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday night when they host the Bridgeport Islanders in a key Atlantic Division playoff chase battle. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

