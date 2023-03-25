Blue Jackets Recall Jake Christiansen, Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen and forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from the Monsters. Christiansen supplied 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes in 18 appearances for Columbus this season and added 8-21-29 with 51 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 43 appearances for Cleveland. In four games for the Blue Jackets this season, Fix-Wolansky registered an even rating and added 26-41-67 with 34 penalty minutes in 53 appearances for the Monsters this year.

A 6'0", 186 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 23, posted 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes in 26 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 142 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Christiansen registered 24-65-89 with 98 penalty minutes, was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team, and particpated in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to his professional career, Christiansen contributed 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20 and was named to the 2019-20 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was originally selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 1-1-2 in ten career NHL appearances for Columbus during portions of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 158 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Fix-Wolansky contributed 57-78-135 with 127 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 in three games played.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 2016 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

