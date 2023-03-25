Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:00 p.m.

(Syracuse, NY) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they make their lone visit of the season to Syracuse to battle the Crunch.

Hershey Bears (37-16-5-3) at Syracuse Crunch (30-23-5-3)

March 25, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 62 | Upstate Medical University Arena

Referees: Morgan MacPhee (#40), Mason Riley (#79)

Linespersons: Spencer Knox (#66), T.J. Dockery (#27)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey improved its point streak to four games, but the Bears fell 4-3 to Rochester in a shootout last night at the Blue Cross Arena. The Bears scored twice in the first 4:47 of the game with Mike Vecchione tallying just 29 seconds into the contest, and Sam Anas adding his ninth goal of the season minutes later to make it 2-0 for the visitors. Connor McMichael added to Hershey's lead just 1:35 into the second period, but before the frame ended, Rochester erased the 3-0 deficit and tied the game on goals by Joseph Cecconi at 2:52 and a pair of strikes from Brett Murray at 12:03 and 18:30. A wildly entertaining third period and overtime finished scoreless, and Aleksander Kisakov scored the winner in the shootout to complete the comeback win for the Amerks. The Crunch dropped a 4-3 contest at Utica last night despite outshooting the Comets 27-20. Jack Thompson had two assists in the loss for Syracuse.

CHANCE TO CLINCH:

The Bears enter tonight's game with a chance to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the 70th time in franchise history, pending they get help elsewhere. Hershey's Magic Number is three, and the Bears can clinch a playoff berth on Saturday with:

A reg/OT win at Syracuse AND a Hartford loss (reg/OT/SO) vs. Springfield, OR

A shootout win at Syracuse AND a Hartford regulation loss vs. Springfield

MIKE'S BEST:

With a goal last night, Hershey forward Mike Vecchione has collected 21 tallies on the season, good for second on the club to Ethen Frank's 27 strikes. For Vecchione, he has tied his career high in goals, set previously in the 2019-20 season with the San Antonio Rampage. The second-year Bear has posted a career-best 47 points this season and is three goals away from 100 goals in his AHL and professional career. He tallied the game-winning goal in Hershey's victory over Syracuse on Jan. 8 at GIANT Center.

MAGIC MIKEY:

With a goal last night, forward Connor McMichael now has goals in two straight games and extended his point streak to six games. His stretch of constant success is tied for the longest point streak of any Bear this season. Over the last half-dozen games, McMichael has collected six points (3g, 3a) and he now has points in eight of the club's nine games in March. He had a goal in Hershey's win over Syracuse on Jan. 8 at GIANT Center.

KRACKLE>CRUNCH:

Hershey claimed the previous meeting with Syracuse, scoring a 4-3 win on home ice in early January. Hunter Shepard made 25 saves, four different Bears scored, and Ethen Frank had two assists in the win. Hershey went 1-1-0-0 in two games at Syracuse last year, and tonight is the Bears' first visit since a 5-3 loss on Jan. 7, 2022. The Crunch enter tonight's game having claimed points in five straight home games, going 4-0-1-0 in that span. Syracuse is paced offensively by Alex Barre-Boulet, a sensational playmaker who ranks second in the AHL in assists (51) and tied for second in the AHL in points (70).

BEARS BITES:

With an assist last night on Sam Anas' goal, Hershey defender Dylan McIlrath posted his 12th helper of the year, the most in a single season in his AHL career...With two assists last night, Joe Snively has points in three of his past four games, collecting five helpers for Hershey in that span...With an assist last night, Hershey's Ethen Frank has points in three straight games (2g, 1a)...Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, who did not dress in the previous game versus Hershey this season, has won three of his past four starts, but has surrendered 14 goals in those games. He made the most saves by an AHL goalie in a shutout win this season on Jan. 29 at Providence, stopping all 51 shots he saw in the win.

