Ontario Tops Abbotsford

March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Storyline: The Ontario Reign (32-26-4-1) returned home and got some revenge on the Abbotsford Canucks (35-23-2-4) Friday night, end a 3-game skid to their rivals from up north with a 4-1 victory at Toyota Arena.

Cal Petersen led the way in net with 26 saves, while Andre Lee posted a goal and an assist and Cameron Gaunce added insurance in the third with his first goal of the season.

Date: March 24, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score

Photos

Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes

Highlights

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ABB 1 0 0 1

ONT 2 0 2 4

Shots PP

ABB 27 1/9

ONT 23 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Cameron Gaunce (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Nate Schnarr (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Arturs Silovs

Next Game: Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

