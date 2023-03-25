Ontario Tops Abbotsford
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Ontario Reign (32-26-4-1) returned home and got some revenge on the Abbotsford Canucks (35-23-2-4) Friday night, end a 3-game skid to their rivals from up north with a 4-1 victory at Toyota Arena.
Cal Petersen led the way in net with 26 saves, while Andre Lee posted a goal and an assist and Cameron Gaunce added insurance in the third with his first goal of the season.
Date: March 24, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes
Highlights
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ABB 1 0 0 1
ONT 2 0 2 4
Shots PP
ABB 27 1/9
ONT 23 0/4
Three Stars -
1. Cameron Gaunce (ONT)
2. Cal Petersen (ONT)
3. Nate Schnarr (ONT)
W: Cal Petersen
L: Arturs Silovs
Next Game: Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
