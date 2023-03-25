Alex Kile Recalled to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Alex Kile from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

The 28-year-old from Troy, Mich. has scored 2-2-4 in 18 games with the Phantoms this season and also has 14-20-34 with Maine in just 31 games.

The former University of Michigan captain also played in 27 games with the Phantoms last season scoring 4-3-7 and has 106 career goals as a pro in 332 career games in the ECHL and AHL combined. Kile is the all-time leading scorer in the current incarnation of the Maine Mariners dating back to when he was the first player to sign with the team in 2018.

Kile earned #1 Star of the Game honors for the Phantoms with a pair of tying goals in the third period on February 18 in a 4-3 comeback shootout-win against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Phantoms play tonight at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6:05 and then travel to Chocolatetown for a Sunday game at 5:00 at the Hershey Bears.

