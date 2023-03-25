San Diego Suffers Shut Out

The San Diego Gulls were shut out 6-0 by the Calgary Wranglers tonight at Scotiabank Saddledome, bringing their overall record to 19-42-1-1 and 10-21-0-0 on the road.

Glenn Gawdin, Dylan Sikura, Chase De Leo and Chase Priskie led all San Diego skaters with five shots in the effort.

Gage Alexander made 31 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

The Gulls will close out their weekend series against the Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome this Sunday, Mar. 26 (6 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Forward David Cotton

On the loss to Calgary

For us, I think just have a short memory. Take what we need out of that game, flush it out, look forward to Sunday. Just stay hard, get pucks on net, just try and get havoc around it. You just got to keep with it; you can't get down on yourself.

On the importance of discipline

They're a great team. There's a reason they're at the top of the standings. For us, it's a good judgement to see where we're at right now. I think, you know, it wasn't our best effort tonight, but we're gonna, like I said, flush it and get ready for Sunday.

On his return to the lineup

It was hit or miss. I thought I didn't have my legs out there tonight. Again, like I said, just got to have (a) short memory, take the positives, look over the film. Just be better on Sunday.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On if the loss was due to a hot team and a hot goaltender

Well, I'll tell you what, that's good hockey club. They're right up there with Coachella and if we don't have 18 skaters that bring their A game, that's what's going to happen. When you do get past them or they do have a breakdown, then you got to run into (Wranglers goaltender Dustin) Wolf, which, I saw him all last year and you can see why he was the goalie of the year last year. He makes you make saves look easy. I mean, we had a lot of good looks and he was on top of it. What can you say? The guy's competitive and probably should be in the NHL right now.

On how a team can get past an effective goaltender like Wolf

Well, you have to get traffic. Anything that comes from the point - he finds pucks. So, if you're not in front of him, he's going to see everything and he's ultra competitive. Even when you get a shot and there's a rebound laying around and you think you've got an opening, and then all sudden he's diving across and making a second stop. We played him 12 times last year in San Jose and I saw him 11 (times) and he never had a bad game. Actually, the only time we (San Jose) beat him last year was when the backup was in.

On the importance of staying out of the penalty box

You have to stay out the box. We talked about that today. We didn't want to see their power play - it's too effective. The other thing is they've got a really good hockey team. You have to stay close - you really can't open it up against them. If you get in a shootout against them, we're not going to win that battle. You know, we just don't have the firepower they do over there. Like I said at the start of this conversation, if everyone's not bringing their A game - which we didn't have again tonight - it was similar that Coachella game. Although, we had a little more compete in us but if you don't bring your A game against them, it's going to be a long night.

