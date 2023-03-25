Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (30-24-5-5; 70 pts.) vs. Grand Rapids Griffins (27-29-4-3; 61 points)
The Iowa Wild wrap up a weekend set against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 12 p.m. The team will wear specialty jerseys for #10WAGROWN Day designed by local artist Curtis Poortinga.
HIGH OCTANE
The season series between the Iowa Wild and Grand Rapids Griffins has been a high-scoring affair. The Wild have averaged 3.89 goals per game across nine games against the Griffins while Grand Rapids has averaged 2.89 goals per game. Seven of the nine games have featured at least seven combined goals. A high volume of shots has contributed to the scoring; each team has averaged over 31 shots per game.
CURRY CENTRAL
- Two of Patrick Curry's three goals this season have come against the Griffins
- Curry totaled four goals and an assist in 2020-21 with Grand Rapids; he posted one goal and one assist in three games against Iowa that season
- Curry also has two assists and a plus-5 rating against the Griffins this season
UP A MAN
- The Wild have scored a power-play goal in each of the last seven games
- Iowa has 10 goals on the man advantage in that span
- The Wild have scored power-play goals in seven of nine games against the Griffins
- Iowa has gone 8-for-41 on the power play against Grand Rapids this season
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
