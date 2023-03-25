Greaves Shutout Performance Leads Monsters to 4-0 Win over Marlies
March 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters shutout the Toronto Marlies 4-0 on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 28-26-5-2 and currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Carson Meyer opened the scoring just 56 seconds into the middle frame with helpers from Justin Richards and Billy Sweezey. The Monsters added two more goals starting with Cole Fonstad at 14:51 assisted by Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger followed by Roman Ahcan at 16:06 off feeds from Robbie Payne and Corson Ceulemans pushing the lead to 3-0 after 40 minutes. Ahcan added an insurance empty-net tally at 16:08 of the third period with helpers from Tyler Angle and Payne securing the 4-0 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves for the win while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli made one stop in relief of Erik Källgren who stopped 24 shots in defeat.
The Monsters road trip continues against the Rochester Americans on Sunday, March 26, with a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 3 1 - - 4
TOR 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
TOR 32 0/3 4/4 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 32 0 15-12-5
TOR Källgren L 24 3 9-8-2
TOR Petruzzelli ND 1 0 12-7-1
Cleveland Record: 28-26-5-2, 5th North Division
Toronto Record: 40-19-3-2, 1st North Division
