Stinil Heads to San Diego; Russell Reassigned to Barracuda

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions this afternoon.

Forward Michal Stinil has been loaned to the San Diego Gulls. Forward Mitchell Russell has been reassigned to the Barracuda.

Stinil, 25, makes his way to the AHL for the first time this year. Last season, he was loaned to the Gulls and appeared in two games.

The fourth year forward from Decin, Czechia leads the Thunder with 16 goals and 39 points. He is tied for sixth in the league in goals, tied for 11 in assists and tied for fourth in overall points. Stinil is also fourth in the league in shots on net (118).

Russell, 23, makes his way back to the Barracuda after appearing in one AHL game earlier this season. In 27 games for the Thunder, the third-year forward from Peterborough, Ontario has 12 points (5g, 7a).

Prior to turning pro, he played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and North Bay. He served as an alternate captain with the Battalion this past season while piling up 88 points (41g, 47a) in 64 games. He also registered 22 points (11g, 11a) in 11 playoff games for North Bay.

