Gladiators Beaten 4-2 by Cincinnati on Home Ice
January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (16-17-3-1) were defeated by the Cincinnati Cyclones (11-19-4-0) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.
Drew DeRidder started in goal for the Gladiators, while Pavel Cajan got the nod for the Cyclones.
On an odd-man rush, the Cyclones scored the game's first goal, with Braeden Kressler (5th) finding the back of the net after a beautiful cross-ice feed.
At 11:24, Blake Murray (9th) broke in on a breakaway, and lifted a backhander over the glove of Pavel Cajan. Anthony Firriolo received the only assist on the tally.
In the second period, the Cyclones wasted no time grabbing the lead right back, as just 70 seconds in, Tristan Ashbrook (6th) potted a wrist shot low past Drew DeRidder.
At 15:16, Cincinnati's captain, Justin Vaive, scored just his second goal of the season, after a feed from beneath the goal line from teammate Adam Tisdale.
In the third, the Gladiators continued to be shutdown by their out-of-division foes, with the Cyclones displaying perfect defensive work in their own end and the neutral zone.
With the net empty, Atlanta finally broke through, as Randy Hernandez (7th) scored on a rebound off of Cajan's pad.
Despite successfully pulling Drew DeRidder once more in favor of the extra attacker, it would be Cincinnati that scored the next goal. After a blocked shot on a blast from Gladiator defenseman Anthony Firriolo, Cyclone forward Braeden Kressler (6th) found the empty cage, and his second goal of the evening.
Drew DeRidder made 32 saves on 35 shots in the defeat, while in the victory for the Cyclones, Pavel Cajan stopped 18 of 20.
The Gladiators return to action TOMORROW afternoon, when the club battles the Cincinnati Cyclones, once more, at 3:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 11, 2025
- Gladiators Beaten 4-2 by Cincinnati on Home Ice - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Pour It on and Win Series in Idaho - Florida Everblades
- Steelheads Drop Series Finale to Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Utah - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bison Give a New Hope with Shutout Win on Star Wars Night - Bloomington Bison
- Railers Come Up Short In Shootout Against Wheeling - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Fall to Iowa for Third Time this Season - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fight Back For Second-Straight Game Against Blue Whales - Tulsa Oilers
- Royals Rattle Off Four First Period Goals, Down Lions, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Americans Lose Heartbreaker in Overtime 2-1 - Allen Americans
- Lions Suffer First Defeat of 2025 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Fall to Bison on the Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Rally for 4-3 Shootout Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Defeat the Gladiators 4-2, Win Fifth-Straight Game - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Stingrays Fall 5-1 to Icemen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Bates Nets Overtime Winner on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Heartlanders Celebrate Another Home Win, Beat the Fuel, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Hit Double Digits In Dominant Win Against Mariners - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - January 11 - ECHL
- Stinil Heads to San Diego; Russell Reassigned to Barracuda - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Bring the Force to Star Wars Night Showdown with Lions - Reading Royals
- Caufield Scores Lone Goal in Royals Series Opener Loss to Lions, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to AHL's Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Connor Murphy Called up to Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day #31 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Closes Three-Game Series Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: January 11, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 6:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Solar Bears Acquire Rookie Forward Mark Cheremeta from Kalamazoo - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Trade Rookie Forward Mark Cheremeta to Solar Bears - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grando Scores Twice in Cold-Blooded Win over Atlanta on Lizard Kings Night - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nailers Fire Past Fuel, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Drop Heartbreaker in Idaho - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Gladiators Beaten 4-2 by Cincinnati on Home Ice
- Easton Armstrong Scores Lone Atlanta Goal as Gladiators Fall to the Jacksonville Lizard Kings, 4-1 on the Road
- Ryan Cranford Lights the Lamp Twice, But Glads Stung 7-3 by the 'Rays
- Brenden Datema Scores First Pro Goal as Atlanta Defeats Savannah 4-3
- Glads Storm Back with Three Goals in the Third Period, But Are Defeated by the Ghost Pirates, 6-5