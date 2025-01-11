Gladiators Beaten 4-2 by Cincinnati on Home Ice

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (16-17-3-1) were defeated by the Cincinnati Cyclones (11-19-4-0) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder started in goal for the Gladiators, while Pavel Cajan got the nod for the Cyclones.

On an odd-man rush, the Cyclones scored the game's first goal, with Braeden Kressler (5th) finding the back of the net after a beautiful cross-ice feed.

At 11:24, Blake Murray (9th) broke in on a breakaway, and lifted a backhander over the glove of Pavel Cajan. Anthony Firriolo received the only assist on the tally.

In the second period, the Cyclones wasted no time grabbing the lead right back, as just 70 seconds in, Tristan Ashbrook (6th) potted a wrist shot low past Drew DeRidder.

At 15:16, Cincinnati's captain, Justin Vaive, scored just his second goal of the season, after a feed from beneath the goal line from teammate Adam Tisdale.

In the third, the Gladiators continued to be shutdown by their out-of-division foes, with the Cyclones displaying perfect defensive work in their own end and the neutral zone.

With the net empty, Atlanta finally broke through, as Randy Hernandez (7th) scored on a rebound off of Cajan's pad.

Despite successfully pulling Drew DeRidder once more in favor of the extra attacker, it would be Cincinnati that scored the next goal. After a blocked shot on a blast from Gladiator defenseman Anthony Firriolo, Cyclone forward Braeden Kressler (6th) found the empty cage, and his second goal of the evening.

Drew DeRidder made 32 saves on 35 shots in the defeat, while in the victory for the Cyclones, Pavel Cajan stopped 18 of 20.

The Gladiators return to action TOMORROW afternoon, when the club battles the Cincinnati Cyclones, once more, at 3:00 p.m.

