Komets Fight Back For Second-Straight Game Against Blue Whales

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla - The Route 66 Blue Whales, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 5-3 to the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday night.

Michael Farren scored his career-high 14th goal of the season to open the scoring 4:04 into the action. Kyle Mayhew scored a power-play goal with a topshelf wrist shot, tying the game 1-1 at the 8:50 mark of the frame. Conner Roulette net his sixth of the season, potting a rebound past Brett Brochu 1:41 into the back half of the period. Olivier Dame-Malka made it a 3-1 Blue Whales' lead with his third goal in four games - a power-play goal with 4:33 remaining in the period.

Jack Dugan started the unanswered comeback 3:51 into the second period, cutting the lead to 3-2. Alex Swetlikoff popped a topshelf effort home with 4:31 remaining in the middle period, tying the game 3-3 before the second intermission.

Harrison Rees scored the game-winning goal, a long-distance effort, with 8:11 left in the contest. Swetlikoff scored his third goal of the series to close the score 5-3 in Fort Wayne's favor.

The Oilers look to close the weekend out on a high note with a 3:05 p.m. battle with division rivals Allen at the BOK Center, tomorrow, Jan. 12.

