Solar Bears Acquire Rookie Forward Mark Cheremeta from Kalamazoo

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Jan. 11) the team has acquired forward Mark Cheremeta (SHAIR-uh-MEHT-uh) from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for future considerations.

Cheremeta, 25, has skated in 14 games in his first professional season with the Kalamazoo Wings, scoring four points (1g-3a) and six penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward played five seasons of college hockey at Boston University (2018-19), Ohio State University (2020-23), and Sacred Heart University (2023-24), scoring 46 points (11g-35a) in 112 games.

The Parkland, Florida native also played two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for Dubuque and Muskegon, putting up 44 points (19g-25a) in 51 games.

