Mavericks' Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Utah

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







West Valley City, UT - The Kansas City Mavericks third-period rally came up just short, falling 5-4 to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Utah opened the scoring in the first period, with Neil Shea finding the back of the net at 12:17, assisted by Luke Manning and Kade Jensen. Cody Corbett extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:24, with assists from Dylan Fitze and Mick Messner.

In the second period, Utah's Keaton Mastrodonato scored at 9:46, assisted by Andrew Nielsen and Neil Shea, to make it 3-0. The Mavericks responded with a power-play goal at 12:10 from David Cotton, assisted by Jackson Berezowski and Justin MacPherson.

The third period saw a flurry of goals, with both teams lighting the lamp multiple times. Utah's Briley Wood scored early at 2:13, assisted by Reed Lebster, to push the lead to 4-1. Kansas City's Jackson Berezowski answered back at 3:36, assisted by Landon McCallum and Jay Powell. The Mavericks continued to push, with Max Andreev scoring at 12:23, assisted by Cade Borchardt and Casey Carreau, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Utah regained a two-goal cushion at 17:53, as Keaton Mastrodonato scored his second of the night, assisted by Neil Shea. The Mavericks fought until the final buzzer, with Marcus Crawford scoring at 18:58, assisted by Casey Carreau and Cade Borchardt, but the rally fell just short.

Utah goaltender Jake Barczewski made 34 saves on 38 shots, while Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine stopped 19 of 24 shots in the loss.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back as they return home for their next series on Friday, January 17 against the Rapid City Rush, concluding with the Mavericks Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, January 18.

The January 18 game will feature the Mavericks' highly anticipated Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night, honoring the brave men and women of the military. Highlights of the evening include:

Specialty Military/Top Gun jerseys worn by the Mavericks. Military vehicles displayed outside the arena, with humvees making a special appearance on the ice during intermission. A large flag display during the first intermission. A reenlistment ceremony (subject to change). A postgame skate with the team.

