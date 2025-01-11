Bates Nets Overtime Winner on Saturday Night

Wichita, KS - Peter Bates scored at 4:25 of overtime to push Wichita past Allen, 2-1, on Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Bates finished with two points while Jeremie Bucheler had two helpers. Trevor Gorsuch won the goaltender battle, stopping 28 shots he faced. Anson Thornton was outstanding for the Americans in the losing effort, stopping 43 shots.

Allen opened up the scoring at 7:31 on the power play. Spencer Asuchak stuffed home a rebound in the crease for his 11th of the year to make it 1-0.

Just two minutes later, Joe Carroll tied the game on the man advantage. He fired a shot from the right circle through traffic and beat Thornton for his ninth of the season.

Wichita outshot Allen down the stretch, firing 14 in the third and six in overtime. The Americans had just six shots over the final 24 minutes.

A key point in the third period occurred when Carroll was sent off for a slew foot. The officials gathered together and determined it would be a major penalty, and he was lost for the game.

The Thunder killed off the full power play and generated several shorthanded chances during the five-minute stretch.

In the overtime session, the Thunder were about to go on a power play as Kobe Walker was hauled down near the crease by Kyle Crnkovic. Gorsuch headed to the bench for the extra attacker and Wichita capitalized. Bates skated into the zone down the right wing, outwaited Thornton and scored his 11th of the year to give the Thunder a 2-1 victory.

Wichita improves to 2-0 in overtime contests against Allen. The Thunder also took four out of a possible six points this week against the Americans. Wichita fired 45 shots on net, which is the third game in a row that the Thunder have had 40 or more shots in a game.

Bates takes over the team-lead with 41 points and recorded another two-point outing. He has at least two points in eight of his last 10 contests. Bucheler has assists in three-straight games. Ryan Finnegan added an assist, giving him helpers in back-to-back games.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder close a three-game weekend tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 p.m. against Fort Wayne.

