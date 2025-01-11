K-Wings Fall to Bison on the Road
January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-20-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost to the Bloomington Bison (15-16-1-2) at Grossinger Motors Arena Saturday, 3-0.
Both defenses held strong throughout the game, with no score through two periods of play.
Bloomington scored first at the 9:29 mark of the third on the power play. The Bison struck again with another power-play tally at the 13:00 mark, and finished things off with an empty-net goal at the 17:41 mark.
Ty Young (4-4-0-0) was strong in net, stopping 30 of 32 shots faced.
The K-Wings next face the Indy Fuel (14-14-2-2) at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fishers Event Center.
Kalamazoo then hosts the Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game versus the Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Wings Event Center. Get your tickets HERE, and check out the Hockey Heritage Hub for details on all the action throughout the weekend including Brent Jarrett's No. 11 jersey being lifted to the Wings Event Center rafters!
