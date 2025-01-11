Thunder Closes Three-Game Series Tonight vs. Allen

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its four-game homestand tonight at 6:05 p.m. against rival, Allen.

This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 61-94-14 against Allen and 31-44-8 at home against the Americans. Tonight is the final meeting of a three-game series this week between the two teams.

Last night, the Thunder jumped in front with two goals in the first period and skated away with a 5-2 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder snapped a three-game winless skid last night while also earning their 20th victory of the season. Wichita is 6-3-0-1 over its last 10 while Allen is 3-7-0-0 over that span.

Wichita is in third place in the Mountain Division with 43 points. Allen is tied for sixth place with 25 points.

Jay Dickman is nearing another milestone, currently sitting with 278 ECHL points. He has points in seven of his last eight games. Dickman scored in the second period last night and also added an assist. He has four points in his last three games.

Gabriel Carriere rebounded last night to earn his 11th win of the season. He made 26 saves, which helped lower his goals-against to 2.26. The rookie netminder out of the University of Vermont has won six of his last eight starts.

Peter Bates added a goal and two assists last night. The fourth-year forward has at least two points in seven of his last nine games. Bates is tied for second in the league with 29 assists. He is also tied for fourth in points (39) and third in plus/minus (+23).

Kobe Walker recorded three points last night. He tallied two goals and an assist, giving him his fifth three-point game of the season. Walker has five points in his last three games and seven points in his last five. He moved into a ninth-place tie with 36 points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jake Wahlin recorded his fourth goal of the season last night ...Gabriel Carriere is fifth in save percentage (.930)...Wichita is 14-5-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-2-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

ALLEN NOTES - Brayden Watts has five goals over his last three games and is also a +5...Hudson Wilson tallied his first multi-point game of his career last Saturday...Spencer Asuchak has four points in his last three games...Anson Thornton is second in the league in saves (609) and losses (12)...Allen is 7-9-1-0 on the road this season...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.