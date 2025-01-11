Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 6:05 PM CST

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans (10-18-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (20-13-2-1) tonight at 6:05 PM CST at Intrust Bank Arena. This is the final of three meetings this week between two teams. Wichita ended the Americans two-game winning streak on Friday night.

Americans win streak ends at two: The Allen Americans lost the second game of a three-game series on Friday night 5-2 in Wichita, at the Intrust Bank Arena. Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Jake Wahlin (4), and Peter Bates (10). The Thunder put up 18 shots in the first period compared to 13 by the Americans. Neither team had a power play in the opening frame. The Americans cut into the Wichita lead in the second period as Mark Duarte took a pass from Brayden Guy and beat Thunder goalie Gabriel Carriere for his 12th goal of the season at the 1:26 mark to cut the lead to 2-1. Wichita extended their lead with two more goals in the second frame. Jay Dickman (14), at the 13:21 mark, and Kobe Walker (12) on the power play at 17:58 to give Wichita a 4-1 lead. Spencer Asuchak made it a two-goal lead on the power play scoring his ninth of the season less than one minute later to cut the Thunder lead to 4-2. Wichita doubled Allen in shots 16-8. Kobe Walker with the final goal of the game in the third period scoring his second of the night and 13th of the season to make it 5-2 Wichita. The Americans were outshot 43-28 for the game.

Watts extends point streak: Brayden Watts extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Spencer Asuchak's second period power play goal. Over the four-game streak Watts has eight points with five goals and three helpers. He leads the Americans this season in scoring with 35 points (14 goals and 21 assists). Watts is tied for eighth overall in the ECHL in scoring.

Hardie Returns: Americans forward James Hardie returned to the Americans lineup after missing the last two games. In 24 games this season Hardie has seven points (2 goals and 5 assists).

Power Play Top 10: The Americans power play is up to number seven overall in the league with a 1-for-2 performance on Friday night in Wichita. Spencer Asuchak's fourth power play goal of the season on Friday tied him with Kyle Crnkovic for the team lead. Brayden Watts is tied for third overall in the league with 15 power play points.

When scoring first: The Americans gave up the first goal of the game for the second straight game in the three-game series with the Thunder. Allen is 6-7-3 when they score first.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-9-4

Away: 7-9-1

Overall: 10-18-5

Last 10: 3-7-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (14) Brayden Watts

Assists: (21) Brayden Watts

Points: (35) Brayden Watts

+/-: (4) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (53) Colin Jacobs

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 13-8-1-1

Away: 7-5-1-0

Overall: 20-13-2-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (16) *Michal Stinil

Assists: (29) Peter Bates

Points: (39) *Michal Stinil

+/-: (+23) Peter Bates

PIM's (52) Dillon Boucher

