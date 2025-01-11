Nailers Fire Past Fuel, 4-1

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers on game night

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers on game night(Wheeling Nailers)

FISHERS, IN- Three out of four points in a road building is always a positive, and the Wheeling Nailers secured two of those points at Fishers Event Center on Friday night against the Indy Fuel. Matthew Quercia scored twice, as Wheeling built a 3-0 lead, and ultimately skated away with a 4-1 road triumph. Taylor Gauthier was the victorious netminder with 25 saves.

The Nailers had the exact start to the game they were looking for, as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead. The first goal came less than one minute after a successful penalty kill. Jack Beck tossed a shot on goal from the left boards, which went in and out of Ben Gaudreau's glove, then landed on the ice for a slam dunk by Kyle Jackson. Wheeling's second marker came off of a rush into the offensive zone. Chris Ortiz turned away from traffic, and spotted David Drake skating in on the left side. Drake let a wrist shot go, which got tipped into the cage by Matthew Quercia.

Both teams turned on the red light in the middle frame, as the Nailers maintained their two-goal lead. Wheeling did temporarily go ahead by three with a successful power play. Cam Hausinger slashed Dakota Seaman, which led to the two dropping the gloves, and a victorious fight for Seaman. On the man advantage, David Jankowski slid a pass across the slot to Quercia, who banged a one-timer into the open left side of the twine. Indy got on the scoreboard by forcing a turnover with a borderline play in the Nailers defensive end. Ultimately, Colin Bilek made his way in deep, and chipped a shot into the top-right corner.

Gabe Klassen tacked on the team's tenth empty net goal of the season with a backhander from his own zone for the 4-1 final score.

Taylor Gauthier moved into sole possession of sixth place on Wheeling's all-time list with his 38th career victory, as he denied 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Ben Gaudreau took the loss for the Fuel with 22 saves on 25 shots.

The Nailers will return home on Saturday night at 7:10 to play the first of four straight games against Worcester. The promotion is Star Wars Night, which is the next Big-6 Promotional Game. Fans can meet Star Wars characters, there will be a winter hat giveaway, the team will wear specialty jerseys, and there will be themed food items such as lightsaber churros. Wheeling and Worcester will also do battle at WesBanco Arena on Sunday at 4:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

-Nailers-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.