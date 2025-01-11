Rush Game Notes: January 11, 2025 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters on First Responders Night, presented by Firehouse Brewing Co. and Physio Performance. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. It was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. The Rush struck first late in the opening period with Brett Davis' league-leading fourth shorthanded goal. That would be the only scoring of the night for the home team, however. Tahoe's Isaac Johnson, Bear Hughes, and Jake McGrew put up three unanswered to earn the Knight Monsters the victory.

STONE COLD KILLERS

The Rush's penalty killing duo of Brett Davis and Ryan Wagner did it again. Wagner set up Davis for another shorthanded goal, giving Davis the untied league lead with four shorties this season. The two of them have combined for six shorthanded goals, the most of any duo in the league.

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

Tonight is the Rush's annual First Responders Night, presented by Firehouse Brewing Co. and Physio Performance. The team will honor those who serve our community and keep us safe. Players will wear specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off immediately following tonight's game.

GARRETT KLOTZ, THE FIGHTER

First Responders Night brings extra meaning for Garrett Klotz as he trains to become a first responder himself. Throughout the season, Klotz has undergone regular training with the Rapid Valley Fire Department. Klotz, currently a trainee who hopes to graduate from that status later this year, fought his first fire when RVFD responded to a two-alarm structure fire on Monday.

BACK AS ENEMIES

The Tahoe Knight Monsters' lineup features three former Rush skaters: Logan Nelson, Anthony Collins, and Nate Kallen. All three played in last night's series opener.

The Rapid City Rush hosts the Tahoe Knight Monsters at The Monument Ice Arena on January 10, 11, and 12. Friday, January 11th is First Responders Night, presented by Firehouse Brewing Co. and Physio Performance. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

