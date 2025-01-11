Game Day #31 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Reading Royals

January 11, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

READING - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Reading Royals play their second game of the teams' three-game weekend series this evening with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #10 Isaac Dufort: The forward has at least one point in all four of the Lions' games in calendar year 2025. Last night he had an assist on the Lions' fourth goal. He appears to be getting more comfortable at the professional level, considering he has only played 15 games this season.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The older of the Cormier brothers had two assists in Trois-Rivières' 4-1 victory last night. The line he centers with wingers Nicolas Guay and Logan Nijhoff has been on a hot streak of late, with all three players playing a 200-foot game and generating several good scoring chances.

- #91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward is only one point away from matching his points total from last season, when he had 32 points in 54 games. The key difference is that this season he's played 24 fewer games (30 in all) to reach his current total. He also leads the team in scoring with his 31 points.

Players to watch for the Reading Royals:

- #19 Brock Caufield: The Canadiens' Cole's younger brother - perhaps somewhat ironically - seems to have the Lions' number. Although Brock only has three goals this season, two have come against Trois-Rivières, including Reading's only goal last night.

- #59 Tyler Gratton: The forward had one of the two assists on his team's only goal on Friday, and he also had a few good scoring chances (although unable to capitalize).

- #29 Vinnie Purpura: The left-handed goaltender will likely get the start tonight. Last year with the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder he was a constant thorn in the Lions' side. He has five wins in eight starts this season.

The Lions and Royals will conclude their three-games-in-three days weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena with puck drop at 3:00 p.m.

